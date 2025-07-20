Advertisement
Gisborne football: United and Thistle still in hunt for Eastern Premiership top three

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Gisborne United's Malcolm Marfell (right) scored the winner and was his side's man of the match in a 3-2 Eastern Premiership win over Napier Marist in Hawke's Bay on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne sides United and Thistle made big strides towards top-three positions in football’s Eastern Premiership on Saturday.

Electrinet Thistle were impressive 3-1 victors over Western Rangers at Childers Road Reserve.

Heavy Equipment Services United won an arm wrestle 3-2 against Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay with a late goal while

