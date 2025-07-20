United have capable defensive players who could fill the gap if necessary. They include experienced campaigner Kieran Venema, who came on in the 85th minute to bolster the defence after Anderson’s departure, and Kauri Holmes, whose 90th-minute introduction helped safeguard United’s late lead.

Holmes, midfielder Matt Hills – scorer of the 10th-minute opener – and attacking player Jacob Adams have strengthened United’s squad since their arrival from Gisborne Boys’ High School last month.

Also in the mix for defensive positions is centre back Jonathan Purcell, who was ill on Saturday.

In Napier, United lined up with Andy McIntosh in goal and a back four of right back Sam Royston, left back Marfell and centre backs Kieran Higham and Anderson.

Aaron Graham, who scored United’s second goal in the 59th minute, was the holding midfielder behind Hills and Dane Thompson.

Campbell Hall was on the left wing, Jacob Adams on the right and player-coach Josh Adams playing through the middle.

The game looked headed for a draw, with Marist twice coming from a goal down to equalise, through Eric Holmes in the 37th minute and Jett Hogg in the 63rd.

Marfell, United’s man of the match, ran on to a half-clearance and hit a left-footed piledriver into the top right corner of the goal from 20m to settle the matter.

For the first goal, Hills ran on to a long free kick from Higham, went round the keeper and slotted the ball into the net.

Graham’s goal was a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Josh Adams said the game did not flow, but plenty of chances came their way.

“We let them have the ball in their half and set up to counter-attack.”

He thought Anderson was unlucky to be sent off, but without video evidence it would be hard to overturn the decision.

Apart from Marfell, United were particularly well-served by Hills, Jacob Adams, Hall and Graham.

Marist tried to break down United with long balls, but Higham and Anderson had “won everything in the air” to snuff out the threat.

Thistle got off to a good start against Western Rangers, Jimmy Somerton receiving the ball on the right side of the Rangers penalty area in the fifth minute, chopping back on to his left foot and driving the ball into the goal from 15m.

Thistle doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Charlie Harvey – one third of an outstanding backline alongside Nick Land and Kaden Manderson – won the ball on the right in a copybook tackle and passed it to Somerton, whose cross met the near-post run of skipper Cory Thomson. His first-time strike gave stand-in Rangers keeper Dale Simpson no chance.

But Rangers had no substitutes, so Simpson was drafted in as goalkeeper, coach Graeme Davidson said.

Thistle scored again in the 61st minute. Te Kani Wirepa-Hei, a halftime substitute for right wing-back Sam Patterson, headed towards the byline and passed back to Somerton, whose curling left-footed shot went in at the far post.

Rangers got one back in the 85th minute, when Kurtis Maney scored from the penalty spot after a Thistle player was penalised for holding.

Thistle stand-in goalkeeper Alex Shanks did all that was asked of him, and even when he missed the high balls he aimed to catch, his touch took the ball away from opponents.

The Jags’ back three were supplemented by wing-backs Patterson on the right and Gavin Derr on the left. Euan Cramer operated in front of the back three and behind central midfielders David Salmon and Thompson. Travis White aimed to link up with lone striker Somerton.

The midfield exchanges were sharp and, for the most part, evenly contested. Somerton’s threat near goal gave Thistle an edge, but Rangers’ attacking trio – wingers Van McCourt and Kody Shaw and central striker Maney – kept the Jags defence on their toes.

Thistle coach Tam Cramer said he was pleased with the win, but the performance was “not the greatest”.

The addition of Boys’ High players had helped rebuild the strength of the squad.

“The aim now is to get as high up the table as we can,” he said.

Rangers coach Davidson said that the night before the game, he had 10 players. He was proud of the whole team, but particularly pleased with the efforts of fullbacks Jaykob Brown and Liam Brown (no relation) and midfielders Riley Carrington and skipper and elder brother Liam Carrington.

Havelock North Wanderers are assured of first place in the league, but Gisborne United and Gisborne Thistle – third and fourth respectively – have top-three potential.

Other Eastern Premiership results: Napier City Rovers Reserves 6 Port Hill 0, Havelock North Wanderers 2 Taradale Reserves 1.

Tairāwhiti Men’s Championship: C&G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 3 Versatile Thistle 2, HSOB-Gisborne Boys’ High School Reserves 2 Thistle Athletic Bobcats 4, Smash Palace Shockers Gold 3 Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 2.

Tairāwhiti Division 2 – Top 6: Thistle Vintage-Masters 2 Marist Shockers 2, Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Salty Dogs 0 QRS Wairoa Athletic 1.

Bottom 5: HSOB-Campion 1 HES United 2nds 0, CGP HSOB Eels 2 Smash Palace Shockers Green 1.

Tairāwhiti Women’s Championship: Tatapouri Marist Thistle 1 Smash Palace Shockers Black 3.

*Results from Central Football website.