Perfect end to Gisborne Speedway Club season

Auckland's Sam Wright withstood a strong challenge from the Gisborne drivers to win the coveted Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic title. Photo / Angus Bodle

The final weekend of Gisborne Speedway Club’s season can be summed up in one word ... “perfect”.

The track at the MTF Awapuni Speedway was smooth and lightning-fast and the drivers in all classes made the most of it.

“The track was perfect, as per normal,” Gisborne Speedway Club president Sam Hughes. “It was so good to race on.”

The 19 superstock drivers who competed in the doubleheader meeting delivered their usual superb pace across two thrilling nights.

Peter Rees (10G) won the City Smart Repairs Points Dash Series on Friday night, then teamed up with Palmerston North club driver Trent James (156P) to take out the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Best Pairs.

Not finished there, Rees also won the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Champ of Champs title on Saturday night, ahead of Trent James (156P) and Regan Penn (235G).

When Rees goes from pole, as he did in one race on Saturday night, he doesn’t hold back.

His son Asher (126G) got the better of him in one race that night, but what a duel.

“The superstocks racing was another great show from a class that Gisborne now takes great pride in calling its own.”

The highly sought-after Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic crown was won by Aucklander Sam Wright (94A), with Gisborne’s Trevor McArthur (128G) in hot pursuit all night in finishing second, including a sensational drive to beat Wright in the second heat.

Asha Penn (55B) and Bryce Simpson (98G) shared third overall.

“It was great to see so much outside support for what is one of our most treasured trophies,” Hughes said.

The saloon class turned it on again at the weekend, and while Ethan Cook in 2NZG won the Bruce Ellmers Memorial, the likes of Rodney McIndoe (pictured), who finished third, made him work for it. Photo / Angus Bodle
The Pit Stop Bruce Ellmers Memorial for saloons was won by 2NZG Ethan Cook, who drove the wheels off his car throughout the weekend, attacking the corners in his own dramatic way.

“Ethan’s driving again typified his great season,” Hughes said.

Second went to Evan Mooney (42G) while Rodney McIndoe (7G) was third.

The Atlas Building Co TQ Best Pairs was won by Kihikihi’s Aaron Humble (46K) and Gisborne’s own Seth McKay (48G).

The Sutherland Automotive Kevin McKay Memorial trophy was won by another Kihikihi driver, Harry Hodgson (12K), ahead of Humble and Gisborne’s Dylan MacGregor (17G).

Seventy-plus cars in the junior and senior youth ministocks put on a terrific show both nights.

The Wicked Tints 1200cc Champs junior title went to Hawke’s Bay’s Troy Peach (23B), ahead of clubmate Maz Butcher (98B) and Auckland’s Carlos Chestnut (99A).

The senior title went to Rotorua’s George Crawford (971R) from Hawke’s Bay’s Tom Blair (11B) and Gisborne’s Koby Gooch (59G).

Young Hawke's Bay driver Logan Smith (15B) was not hurt in one of the incidents in Saturday night's racing. His car was clipped and spun in spectacular fashion before crash-landing back on to its wheels.
“The juniors put on a really fantastic show and they are all going to progress into some great drivers,” Hughes said. “We saw a great deal of potential from them.”

Hughes gave thanks to everyone involved in producing “a great weekend of racing to end our season”.

“There were racing incidents [crashes], but everyone involved was okay.”

The Pacific Dreams fireworks show, seen and heard from many parts of the city as well as at the speedway on Saturday night, was sensational.

“It was a fabulous way to end the season.”

