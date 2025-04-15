Auckland's Sam Wright withstood a strong challenge from the Gisborne drivers to win the coveted Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic title. Photo / Angus Bodle
The final weekend of Gisborne Speedway Club’s season can be summed up in one word ... “perfect”.
The track at the MTF Awapuni Speedway was smooth and lightning-fast and the drivers in all classes made the most of it.
“The track was perfect, as per normal,” Gisborne Speedway Club president Sam Hughes. “It was so good to race on.”
The 19 superstock drivers who competed in the doubleheader meeting delivered their usual superb pace across two thrilling nights.
Peter Rees (10G) won the City Smart Repairs Points Dash Series on Friday night, then teamed up with Palmerston North club driver Trent James (156P) to take out the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Best Pairs.
“The superstocks racing was another great show from a class that Gisborne now takes great pride in calling its own.”
The highly sought-after Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic crown was won by Aucklander Sam Wright (94A), with Gisborne’s Trevor McArthur (128G) in hot pursuit all night in finishing second, including a sensational drive to beat Wright in the second heat.
Asha Penn (55B) and Bryce Simpson (98G) shared third overall.
“It was great to see so much outside support for what is one of our most treasured trophies,” Hughes said.
The Pit Stop Bruce Ellmers Memorial for saloons was won by 2NZG Ethan Cook, who drove the wheels off his car throughout the weekend, attacking the corners in his own dramatic way.
“Ethan’s driving again typified his great season,” Hughes said.
Second went to Evan Mooney (42G) while Rodney McIndoe (7G) was third.
The Atlas Building Co TQ Best Pairs was won by Kihikihi’s Aaron Humble (46K) and Gisborne’s own Seth McKay (48G).
The Sutherland Automotive Kevin McKay Memorial trophy was won by another Kihikihi driver, Harry Hodgson (12K), ahead of Humble and Gisborne’s Dylan MacGregor (17G).
Seventy-plus cars in the junior and senior youth ministocks put on a terrific show both nights.