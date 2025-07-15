YMP are back on top of Poverty Bay Premier club rugby after a 21-7 defeat of Tapuae in the grand final at Barry Park on Saturday. It is YMP's third Lee Bros Shield triumph in four seasons and they went unbeaten in all 12 of their games in 2025. Photo / K. S Sports Media
Such is the feeling in the camp of East Coast Farm Vets YMP after returning the Lee Bros Shield to Gisborne in Te Pae Hakari Poverty Bay Premier club rugby grand final on Saturday.
Having claimed back-to-back crowns in 2022 and 2023, then losing to Tapuae inthe 2024 final on Tapuae territory, the Willie Brown-coached YMP climbed back to the top rung with a 21-7 defeat of Tapuae in the 2025 decider at Barry Park.
In front of a crowd of 2000-plus, Poverty Bay’s oldest active rugby club completed a perfect season of 12 wins and claimed their 11th title since 1918 and third under the captaincy of hooker Shayde Skudder.
As he has done time and again, Skudder led by example.
The hooker scored two tries at the weekend on a soft ground that nevertheless allowed powerhouse centre Taine Aupouri to open the scoring in the 10th minute when he was driven over by two teammates as three defenders tried to hold him back.
Aupouri also scored the opening try of YMP’s semifinal win against Enterprise Cars OBM at the same venue and has been almost unstoppable of late.
Tapuae Taniwha co-captain and fullback Kyoni Te Amo won the toss on a crisp, cool day and opted to play with a strong northwesterly at the visitors’ backs.
Just three minutes after Aupouri went over to put YMP 5-0 ahead, Skudder scored the first of his double.
YMP latched on to the ball from a Tapuae lineout throw, went hard through right wing Nashwen Mouton down the touchline, swung the ball left and Skudder heaved over to score 9m from the left corner.
Tapuae were dealt a blow with the loss of coach and first five Paoraian Manuel-Harman to a right bicep tear 19 minutes in.
But no more points were scored in the first half and YMP went into the break 10-0 ahead.
They extended their advantage in the 48th. Skudder found openside flanker Te Peehi Fairlie in a lineout 18m from the left corner. Over six phases, including a mighty carry by loosehead prop Nehe Papuni, YMP rumbled to the tryline and Skudder scored 8m infield.
None of YMP’s three tries were converted, but first five Kelvin Smith landed penalty goals – the first of those a 30m kick in the 54th minute for 18-0.
Tapuae had come back into the contest possession- and field position-wise in the latter stages of the first half.
And when referee Matt Smith yellow-carded YMP lock Khian Westrupp near the hour mark, the Tapuae eight proved their mettle.
Lock Harawira Kahukura won a lineout 5m from the left corner and the visitors scored from the ensuing drive – reserve loosehead prop Tulsa Kaui rifling the ball off hooker Ngahiwi Manuel to go over 10m from the posts.
Te Amo converted for 18-7, but Smith had the last word on the scoreboard with his second penalty in the 72nd minute.