The hooker scored two tries at the weekend on a soft ground that nevertheless allowed powerhouse centre Taine Aupouri to open the scoring in the 10th minute when he was driven over by two teammates as three defenders tried to hold him back.

Aupouri also scored the opening try of YMP’s semifinal win against Enterprise Cars OBM at the same venue and has been almost unstoppable of late.

Tapuae Taniwha co-captain and fullback Kyoni Te Amo won the toss on a crisp, cool day and opted to play with a strong northwesterly at the visitors’ backs.

Just three minutes after Aupouri went over to put YMP 5-0 ahead, Skudder scored the first of his double.

YMP latched on to the ball from a Tapuae lineout throw, went hard through right wing Nashwen Mouton down the touchline, swung the ball left and Skudder heaved over to score 9m from the left corner.

YMP No 8 Nico Lauti is lifted high in the lineout while challenged by Tapuae lock Knox Ranitu. YMP have scored plenty of superb tries and played some excellent running rugby, but captain Shayde Skudder put their 21-7 win in the Poverty Bay Premier club rugby grand final down to their defence. Photo / K.S Sports Media

Tapuae were dealt a blow with the loss of coach and first five Paoraian Manuel-Harman to a right bicep tear 19 minutes in.

But no more points were scored in the first half and YMP went into the break 10-0 ahead.

They extended their advantage in the 48th. Skudder found openside flanker Te Peehi Fairlie in a lineout 18m from the left corner. Over six phases, including a mighty carry by loosehead prop Nehe Papuni, YMP rumbled to the tryline and Skudder scored 8m infield.

None of YMP’s three tries were converted, but first five Kelvin Smith landed penalty goals – the first of those a 30m kick in the 54th minute for 18-0.

Tapuae had come back into the contest possession- and field position-wise in the latter stages of the first half.

And when referee Matt Smith yellow-carded YMP lock Khian Westrupp near the hour mark, the Tapuae eight proved their mettle.

Lock Harawira Kahukura won a lineout 5m from the left corner and the visitors scored from the ensuing drive – reserve loosehead prop Tulsa Kaui rifling the ball off hooker Ngahiwi Manuel to go over 10m from the posts.

Te Amo converted for 18-7, but Smith had the last word on the scoreboard with his second penalty in the 72nd minute.

YMP proved this season they are a team for all weathers. On dry, hard tracks they played quick, classy rugby. On heavy grounds, they tightened their belts and attacked when they could.

But for a proud Skudder, it was their defence that stood out.

“I thought our defence won us the game,” he said. “It’s been our focus all year and it paid off for us in the main game of the season.”

Manuel-Harman, who is coaching the Poverty Bay Weka in this season’s Heartland Championship, was measured in his assessment.

“We were happy with our effort to get back to the semifinals and grand final and we put ourselves in good positions during the game, but we couldn’t quite capitalise with points.

“All credit to the YMP defence on their goal-line defence. They slowed down our ball and made it messy at ruck time, which I think is an area that we can look at cleaning up at club level.”

Referee Smith ran a tight ship and both teams held their composure.

Tapuae loosehead prop George Ormond and Westrupp were tireless in their duties.

YMP blindside flanker Jesse Kapene and Tapuae openside flanker Keanu Taumata were unrelentingly physical and committed in the loose.

The strongmen from these two sets of forwards had individual equals in other teams, but there were no better packs.