Eighty players from seven of the region’s clubs converged on Park for the finale of Tairāwhiti pennants - traditionally known as the Oligoi Jug - and Endeavour Shield handicap pennants series.

Many arrived with a heavy heart following the death of former Poverty Bay-East Coast representative and long-time Poverty Bay Golf Club member Peter “Goodie” Goodwin at age 78.

Poverty Bay players wore black armbands, a special tribute was held on the first tee before Poverty Bay teed off in their Bronze Trophy match-up with Waikohu and a moment’s silence was observed before prizegiving.

Goodie was known as a dogged matchplayer - nothing flash but a tooth-and-nail fighter who claimed his share of victories for PBEC in interprovincial quadrangulars over the years.

Fittingly, Brown jnr displayed that quality in his match against Park skipper Peter Stewart - a tussle that decided the title.

With Patutahi No 1 Hukanui Brown - Eddie’s younger brother - defeating Daniel Collier 2 and 1, Park No 2 Anaru Reedy dispatching Dwayne Russell 6 and 5 and Patutahi No 3 Shayde Skudder beating Matt Henwood 2 and 1, it came down to the battle of the No 4s.

Stewart had come out of the gate flying to whip up an early 5-up lead only for Brown jnr to grind his way back.

By the 36th hole, with the Tahi leading 4-2, Stewart and Brown jnr were all-square.

Brown jnr went left off the tee, Stewart straight down centre lane.

Brown jnr played his second to just off the green, Stewart hit his to about five metres past the hole.

Brown jnr missed his 10m birdie putt by millimetres, leaving Stewart a must-sink.

He missed and Patutahi were champions for the second year running, helped along the way by Neil Hansen and Jace Brown.

The ’Tahi faithful were out in force and the cheering threatened to raise the clubhouse roof when the trophy was lifted.

An emotional Brown jnr had “no words” to describe being named Sportsman Trophy winner - an accolade that recognised his record of seven wins, a loss and one half over the series, inspirational leadership role and attitude.

His record was second only to Reedy and Waikohu’s Glenn Solomann, who each had eight wins and a loss.

It should also be pointed out that in retaining the title, Patutahi beat Poverty Bay at Poverty Bay in the semifinals and Park on Park in the final.

Sudden-death decided the other positional playoffs after all three ties finished 4-apiece.

The Poverty Bay “Linksmen” paid the ultimate tribute to fallen comrade Goodie by winning the Bronze Trophy for third over Waikohu. Waka Donnelly beat Solomann on the third extra hole.

Patutahi (2)’s Jace Brown birdied the second extra hole to defeat Park (2)’s Bailey Matoe and win the Pounamu Trophy bottom four final - the third sudden-death playoff Brown has won in pennants.

A coin toss consigned Te Puia Hot Springs to the wooden spoon in their seventh/eighth clash with Tolaga Bay.

Some would suggest Patutahi’s victory was a classic case of punching above their weight as a club. They would be wrong.

The ’Tahi, having won the pennants three years running (2012-2014), sharing it in a rain-affected 2017 final, regaining it in 2024 and successfully defending it, are very much heavyweights - indeed heavyweight champions.

Tairāwhiti Trophy grand final (over 36 holes)

Patutahi (1) 5 Electrinet Park (1) 3 (Patutahi names first): Hukanui Brown def Daniel Collier 2 and 1; Dwayne Russell lost to Anaru Reedy 6 and 5; Shayde Skudder def Matt Henwood 2 and 1; Eddie Brown jnr halved with Peter Stewart.

Bronze Trophy (over 18 holes)

Poverty Bay 4 Waikohu 4: Marcus Gray lost to Glenn Solomann 3 and 2; Waka Donnelly def David Solomann 1-up; Pete Anderson def Terry Reeves 2 and 1; Hayden Keast lost to Mike Christophers 4 and 3. Donnelly defeated Glenn Solomann in sudden-death playoff.

Pounamu Trophy (for 5th/6th over 18 holes)

Patutahi (2) 4 Electrinet Park (2) 4: Regan Hindmarsh lost to Bailey Matoe; Jace Brown halved with Craig Christophers; Dean Pohatu def Anthony Pahina; Lyall Anania halved with Selwyn Peneha. Brown def Matoe in sudden-death playoff.

Wooden Spoon (playoff for 7th/8th over 18 holes)

Tolaga Bay 4 Te Puia Hot Springs 4: Bruce Yates def Wade Wesche; Zane Boyle lost to Jason Devery; William Aupouri lost to Thomas Donovan; Tim Adamson def Brendon McLeod. Tolaga Bay won coin toss for team win.