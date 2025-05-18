Advertisement
Patutahi and Gisborne Park to decide Tairāwhiti men’s pennants golf title

2 mins to read

Eddie Brown jnr holds nothing back as he launches a drive off the first tee at the Tahunga men's golf open on Saturday. Brown jnr was back in action for Patutahi (1) on Sunday for the final round of round-robin play and semifinals of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at the Poverty Bay course. Brown lost his perfect win record for the series when beaten by home-course player Hayden Keast in the morning, but bounced back to beat Keast in their afternoon 2 v 3 semi as defending champions Patutahi defeated Poverty Bay in a sudden-death playoff. They face Electrinet Park (1) in the final. Photo / Chris Taewa

Patutahi (1) and Electrinet Gisborne Park (1) will battle it out for the 2025 Tairāwhiti men’s interclub golf pennants crown.

Defending champions Patutahi survived a sudden-death matchplay semifinal playoff against Poverty Bay after finishing regulation play locked 4-all at the Poverty Bay course on Sunday.

Patutahi’s Hukanui Brown birdied the first extra hole to defeat Marcus Gray and put his team through to this Sunday’s 36-hole final against Gisborne Park at the Park’s home course.

Park (1) beat Waikohu 5-3 in the other top-four semifinal.

Sunday featured the final round of round-robin play and top-four and bottom-four semifinals.

Park (1) ended top of the standings on 39 points, one ahead of Patutahi (1). Poverty Bay were third on 36 and Waikohu (29) leapfrogged Te Puia Hot Springs (28) to snatch the fourth spot by just one point.

The No 7- and No 8-ranked teams, Patutahi (2) and Park (2), won their bottom four afternoon semifinals to advance to the Pounamu Trophy final.

The pennants final is over 36 holes, while the playoffs for third to eighth are over 18.

Full results to follow.

Round 7: Patutahi (1) 3 Poverty Bay (1) 5; Electrinet Gisborne Park (1) 7 Te Puia Hot Springs 1; Waikohu 6 Tolaga Bay 2; Patutahi (2) 4 Gisborne Park (2) 4.

Standings: Park (1) 39, Patutahi (1) 38, Poverty Bay 36, Waikohu 29, Te Puia Hot Springs 28, Tolaga Bay 21, Park (2) 17, Patutahi (2) 16.

Top four semifinals: Gisborne Park (1) 5 Waikohu 3; Poverty Bay 4 Patutahi (1) 4 – Patutahi won in sudden-death playoff.

Bottom four semifinals: Te Puia Hot Springs 4 Patutahi (2) 4 – Patutahi won in sudden-death playoff; Tolaga Bay 3 Gisborne Park (2) 5.

