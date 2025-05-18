Eddie Brown jnr holds nothing back as he launches a drive off the first tee at the Tahunga men's golf open on Saturday. Brown jnr was back in action for Patutahi (1) on Sunday for the final round of round-robin play and semifinals of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at the Poverty Bay course. Brown lost his perfect win record for the series when beaten by home-course player Hayden Keast in the morning, but bounced back to beat Keast in their afternoon 2 v 3 semi as defending champions Patutahi defeated Poverty Bay in a sudden-death playoff. They face Electrinet Park (1) in the final. Photo / Chris Taewa

18 May, 2025

Patutahi (1) and Electrinet Gisborne Park (1) will battle it out for the 2025 Tairāwhiti men’s interclub golf pennants crown.

Defending champions Patutahi survived a sudden-death matchplay semifinal playoff against Poverty Bay after finishing regulation play locked 4-all at the Poverty Bay course on Sunday.

Patutahi’s Hukanui Brown birdied the first extra hole to defeat Marcus Gray and put his team through to this Sunday’s 36-hole final against Gisborne Park at the Park’s home course.

Park (1) beat Waikohu 5-3 in the other top-four semifinal.

Sunday featured the final round of round-robin play and top-four and bottom-four semifinals.