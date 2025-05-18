Patutahi (1) and Electrinet Gisborne Park (1) will battle it out for the 2025 Tairāwhiti men’s interclub golf pennants crown.
Defending champions Patutahi survived a sudden-death matchplay semifinal playoff against Poverty Bay after finishing regulation play locked 4-all at the Poverty Bay course on Sunday.
Patutahi’s Hukanui Brown birdied the first extra hole to defeat Marcus Gray and put his team through to this Sunday’s 36-hole final against Gisborne Park at the Park’s home course.
Park (1) beat Waikohu 5-3 in the other top-four semifinal.
Sunday featured the final round of round-robin play and top-four and bottom-four semifinals.