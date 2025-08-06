Hukanui Brown, looking to increase his consecutive run of senior men’s crowns to seven, was equal-top with Shayde Skudder. Both men carded 1-over 71s.

John Tietjen shot 97 to head the endeavour men.

Shelley Robertson’s 92 was best of the senior women, Kennedy Sarich topped the intermediate women and Helen Pomana led the junior women’s scoring.

Frances Tupara’s women’s net-winning 111-37-74 was highlighted by her first-ever two (on the sixth hole) while reigning junior men’s champ Korban Harrison-Allen won the Division 2 men’s net with 83-17-66.

Gerry Maude enjoyed the par-3s, making a two on the sixth and a three for four points on the 12th, which earned him the jackpot.

The second round of qualifying is being held this Sunday.

SUNDAY – Club championships, qualifying round 1, gross, senior men: H. Brown 71 on c/b from Shayde Skudder.

Senior women: S. Robertson 92.

Intermediate men: R. Pardoe 82.

Intermediate women: K. Sarich 113.

Junior men: T. Sharp 81.

Junior women: H. Pomana 107.

Endeavour men: J. Tietjen 97.

Women’s net: F. Tupara 74.

Men’s net, division 1: Shayde Skudder 71, H. Harris 73, R. Hindmarsh 73 on c/b.

Division 2: K. Harrison-Allen 66, P. Briant 67, D. Dodgshun 70.

FRIDAY – Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: B. Williams 19, P. Summersby 18, T. Hindmarsh 18.

Division 2; M. White 21, D. Quinn 19, B. Tietjen 18.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, October 4, Birdies for Boobies Women’s Pink Ribbon tournament, pairs 3x6-hole, novelty prizes and raffles, cup of tea at 8.30am, 9.30am tee-off, wear pink and be in to win. Email ladies.patutahigolfclub@gmail.com or text Charlie on 0273442224.

Poverty Bay

Almost a year ago, Rob Maruszewski was producing one of the most impressive winning performances in the history of the men’s club championships.

His 10 and 9 demolition of Waka Donnelly in the senior men’s 36-hole matchplay final, during which he played the last 20 holes 7-under the card, was the sort of golf you see on the PGA Tour.

He won’t be repeating it in 2025.

The South African is aiming for a November return to the links after reaggravating an Achilles injury that has sidelined him for months.

Door closes. Door opens.

The 2025 champs get under way this Saturday with qualifying for the senior, intermediate, junior and endeavour divisions.

And there are plenty of quality players lining up for a shot at senior glory.

Donnelly is back and looking for redemption of sorts after being an extra to Maruszweski’s show-stealing efforts last year.

The 1988 champion tees off on Saturday morning alongside 2015 winner Simon Jeune, rising star Marcus Gray and Pete Anderson, who is chasing his first senior honour.

The four behind them features Tony Akroyd, for whom a Poverty Bay senior club champion crown would add to a list filled by virtually every other major title in Tairāwhiti golf.

Playing with him is Matt Henwood, who is leading the senior division of the club’s Dodgshun Cup gross series after two rounds.

Henwood’s 73 in round 2 last Saturday was added to his 77 for a 150 total. Gray is lying second on 152 (77, 75) and Anderson third on 153 (78, 75).

First-round leader Hayden Keast (72) did not play in round 2.

Players count their three best scores in the four-round series. Round 3 doubles as the club championship qualifying round and the fourth round is on Sunday.

Mike Lewin is top of the intermediate division on 165 (82, 83), five shots in front of Neil Mackie (89, 81), while Bill Simpson (98, 96) has a nine-shot advantage over Neville West in the junior division.

But that could easily change over the weekend.

Sub-90 rounds have been few and far between for Duncan Bush this year. Last Thursday, he returned to the 80s to win the Division 2 men’s Stableford with 87-20-67, for 41 points. And he followed it up on Tuesday with 88.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: M. Lewin 38, B. Morgan 36, A. Hayward 34, S. Andreassen 34.

Division 2: L. Hunt 40, C. Morton 36, R. Gibson 35.

Nearest to pin on 6: R. Morley.

SATURDAY – Dodgshun Cup men’s gross series, round 2, twos: N. Mackie, R. Witters, B. Simpson, T. Goldsmith, G. Udall, J. Finch, P. Anderson.

Nearest to pin on 6: G. Udall.

Jackpot: N. Mackie.

THURSDAY (July 31) – Men’s Stableford, division 1: J. Rowe 37, W. Mortleman 36, A. White 36, G. Udall 36, C. Christophers 36.

Division 2: D. Bush 41, M. Dodgshun 39, Reid Fletcher 38, J. Aitchison 37.

Twos: M. Lewin, A. White, C. Palmer.

COMING UP: Starting September 7, She Loves Golf, 6-week beginner programme (numbers capped), one-hour sessions per group, 1pm and 2pm, equipment provided, drinks and nibbles, contact Debbie Kirkpatrick 0272434355 or Anaru Reedy 021727825.

Waikohu

Ella Wynyard’s reign as senior women’s club champion is set to end.

Wynyard was knocked out of the championships by Andrea Reeves on Sunday, so a new champion will be crowned.

Reeves, beaten in the intermediate final last year, won 4 and 3 while 2024 runner-up Val Grace defeated Toni Rutene 3 and 2.

Reeves was in arguably the best form of her short golfing career so far, winning the women’s Stableford with 90-21-69, for 39 points.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: K. Tamanui 33, S. Ritchie 35, T. Reeves 31.

Women’s Stableford: A. Reeves 39, E. Wynyard 29.

Twos: R. Reeves.

Women’s club championship results, senior division: A. Reeves def E. Wynyard 4 and 3, V. Grace def T. Rutene 3 and 2.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club champs.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Players rugged up for a bitterly cold day on the Springs fairways on Sunday.

The women played the first round of their Handicap Cup and there were matchplay wins to Iritana Ngarimu and Pauline Summersby.

The men started their Makarika Cup matchplay competition. Victories went to Dick Cook, Willie Mannering, James Forrester and Ian Logan.

SUNDAY – Women’s Handicap Cup, first round: I. Ngarimu def R. Ngatai, P. Summersby def A. Cook.

Makarika Cup men’s matchplay, first round: D. Cook def H. Rasmussen, W. Mannering def B. Clark, J. Forrester def N. Dewes, I. Logan def J.J. Forrester.

Veterans

Rusty Smith made the trip from Mahia a worthwhile one with victory in the Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ Society’s monthly competition on Tuesday.

Smith shot 86-16-69 for 39 points at the Poverty Bay course to top a trio of players on the same Stableford score.

Home-course players Laurie Owen and Andy Putnam also had 39.

Results: R. Smith 39, L. Owen 39, A. Putnam 39, D. Bush 38, J. McGregor 36, N. Jenkins 34, D. Bullivant 34.

Rules

The Hawke’s Bay Golf Referees Association has scheduled a Level 2 course at the Poverty Bay Golf Club for August 18 and 25 and September 1, with an exam to follow on September 15.

However, it needs at least four paid registrations by Wednesday, August 13 for the series to go ahead.

The Level 2 course is ideal for club golfers who wish to have “a significant understanding” of the rules and perhaps become qualified rules officials.

Inquiries to rules presenter Duncan Bush at 0211502170 or duncbush@gmail.com or association secretary/treasurer Lance Williams at 0211300089 or lance_k_w@hotmail.com.