News, results from around Gisborne-East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
9 mins to read

Retiring Poverty Bay Golf Club director of golf and club professional Dave Keown got into the spirit of the occasion at a tournament held in his honour at the Awapuni Links course on Sunday. A full field dressed up in orange and red in tribute to Keown, affectionately referred to by his mates as "Orange Roughy". Keown has been part of golfing fabric in the district since his younger days and for many years after his return to Gisborne. A lot of players have gone to him for lessons over the years and he has been a pivotal part of Poverty Bay-East Coast and now Tairāwhiti teams at national interprovincial level. Alex Kirkpatrick, on behalf of the club board, thanked Keown for his years of contribution and he was presented two years of membership to the course. In response, an emotional Keown thanked those who had supported him, particularly wife Shirley and his children. Keown will continue to help out Skylah Pohatu, who he trained as a professional and takes over the pro shop at the end of the month. The Tairāwhiti golfing community wish Keown all the best for his future. The Thursday School boys lie in wait with dollar signs in their eyes. Photo / Gray Clapham

Poverty Bay

The oldest top-16 qualifier will take on the youngest in the senior men’s club championship semifinals this Saturday.

Peter Clayton, 67, powered into the last four with an emphatic 6 and 5 dismissal of Alex Meban.

“I played really steady ... but Alex probably wished he’d left his

