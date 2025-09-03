An eye-witness said their drives were similar, but Terry “boned” his second shot – only for the ball to rebound off the back section of the fence that surrounds the green and on to the putting surface.
Richard missed the green with his approach, but went Texas wedge for his third and sank the putt for birdie.
Terry, who had earlier struck the jackpot of two twos (the seventh and 16th holes), missed his attempt and big bro was Waikohu’s new top dog.
In other finals, 2024 runner-up Larry Green outclassed Tama Brown 8 and 7 to win the intermediate men’s crown (36 holes); Sonny Ritchie avenged the 2024 junior men’s final with a 1-up win (18 holes) over Kahu Tamanui; Audrey Tamanui-Nunn defeated reigning champ Cheryl Te Rito 5 and 4 in the intermediate women’s (27 holes) final; and Marg Tuapawa dethroned Penny Rutene 5 and 4 in the junior women’s (18 holes) decider.
COMING UP: SATURDAY, Waikohu open closing day, 10am cup of tea,11am tee-off, Canadian mixed pairs and men’s sections; SUNDAY, greens in regulation competition; SATURDAY/SUNDAY, Sept 13-14, Terry Rutene Memorial 4x9-hole matchplay tournament.
Electrinet Park
Dan Collier began a new era of an old title with victory in the resurrected Treemarkables Gisborne Park Men’s Open on Sunday.
Tairāwhiti representative Collier stepped up when it counted to win the senior men’s gross on a reconfigured version of the Park course.
Home-course player Collier went into the last 18 holes locked on 150 with Awapuni Links member Waka Donnelly, with Te Puia Hot Springs’ Jason Devery two shots back.
But Collier upped his game to shoot 1-under 71, including an eagle, for a 221 (76, 74, 71) total, six shots clear of Donnelly (77, 73, 77), with Park’s Anaru Reedy third on 229 (80, 76, 73).
Devery won the net with 221, a stroke ahead of Bailey Matoe.
Only one shot separated Kelly Spring and Mike Christophers for the intermediate gross honours as both got the staggers on Sunday.
Spring won with 265 (86, 86, 93) – his latter effort ranging from sextuple bogey 10 to a birdie in a homeward 9 holes of 39 – while Christophers totalled 266 (82, 91, 93).
Christophers won the net.
Mat Downie was a runaway winner of the junior gross on 290 (99, 95, 96) – 13 shots ahead of Tolaga Bay’s Gary McLean.
Waiti said there had been “a bit of banter” in the household this week, but he would be a proud dad whatever happened.
Septuagenarian Goldsmith’s defence of the intermediate title ended at the hands of Dirk Bullivant.
Bullivant won their semifinal 2 and 1 to set up a final against Darryl Grant, who beat Alex Kirkpatrick 1-up. Grant was made to sweat as Kirkpatrick mounted a late charge at dormie 3-down.
The junior and intermediate finals are being held on Saturday and the senior final is on September 13.
WEDNESDAY - Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village women’s tournament, 18-hole Stableford: P. Gayford 39, R. Taewa 39, J. McCafferty 38, D. Kirkpatrick 37, J. Utting 36, M. Allan 36, A. Witters 36, M. Colebourne 36, J. Muir 35, D. Sherratt 35.
9-hole Stableford: V. Meade 22, R. Dymock 20, L. Daniels 20, J. Alderson 20, S. Armstrong 19, S. McLaughlin 17, J. Loffler 17, J. Tietjen 15, N. Johnston 15, J. Hall 14.
No 18: S Harbottle, M. Higham, T. Sharp, D. Hall; S. Andreassen, D. Bullivant, S. Ratima, R. Ratima.
Patutahi
One reigning champ fell. Another charged on. And a third is eyeing a semifinal sister act as nearly all club championship top-four berths were sorted on Sunday.
Pat Molloy won’t remain on the intermediate men’s throne after losing to Tom Hindmarsh in the quarter-finals.
The talk of the clubhouse in this division, however, was giant-killing bottom qualifier Michael Broad, who, after disposing of top seed Rocky Pardoe in round 1, added Ashley Hindmarsh to his scalp belt.
In Hindmarsh’s defence, Broad shot 81, including a front nine of 2-over 37, which also won him the Division 2 men’s Stableford with 42 points.
Junior men’s defending champ Korban Harrison-Allen was equally impressive in his win over Cecil Brown. He also fired 81 for 41 points.
Last year’s junior women’s champion Charlie Holland had a bye through to the semis where she faces sister Kim Torrez, who ousted 2024 runner-up Louie Kriel.
Dwayne Russell kept alive his hopes of a first senior men’s crown in defeating Jace Brown in his quarter-final. Russell birdied the 15th and 16th holes to seal victory.
However, he might need trampoline springs in his shoes for the next hurdle. He faces either Neil Hansen or Hukanui Brown, who is vying for his seventh consecutive senior title. Their match is being played on Friday.
Regan Hindmarsh needed 18 holes to repel a gritty challenge from Hamish Harris in their senior quarter-final. His semi opponent is three-time champion Shayde Skudder, who eliminated another multiple winner, Eddie Brown jnr, 3 and 2.
The senior women’s final between reigning champ Denise Johnston and Shelley Robertson is being played this Sunday.
SUNDAY - Club championships, senior men, quarter-finals: Dwayne Russell bt Jace Brown, Regan Hindmarsh bt Hamish Harris, Shayde Skudder bt Eddie Brown Jnr.
FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, Division 1: A. Hindmarsh 19, T. Brodie jnr 18, J. Brown 18, M. Jones 17, H. Harris 17.
Division 2: J. Tietjen 22, D. Tarry 21, K. Dodgshun 18, M. Broad 18.
COMING UP: SATURDAY, September 20, open closing day, men’s and Canadian mixed pairs sections, Ruka Tupara Memorial; SATURDAY, October 4, Birdies for Boobies Women’s Pink Ribbon tournament, pairs 3x6-hole, novelty prizes and raffles, cup of tea at 8.30am, 9.30am tee-off, wear pink and be in to win. Email ladies.patutahigolfclub@gmail.com or text Charlie on 0273442224.
Tolaga Bay
Men’s club championships continued on Sunday with intermediate and junior matches.
Toby Williams beat Mark Watts and BJ Sidney knocked out Murray Yates in the intermediate division.