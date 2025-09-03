An eye-witness said their drives were similar, but Terry “boned” his second shot – only for the ball to rebound off the back section of the fence that surrounds the green and on to the putting surface.

Richard missed the green with his approach, but went Texas wedge for his third and sank the putt for birdie.

Terry, who had earlier struck the jackpot of two twos (the seventh and 16th holes), missed his attempt and big bro was Waikohu’s new top dog.

In other finals, 2024 runner-up Larry Green outclassed Tama Brown 8 and 7 to win the intermediate men’s crown (36 holes); Sonny Ritchie avenged the 2024 junior men’s final with a 1-up win (18 holes) over Kahu Tamanui; Audrey Tamanui-Nunn defeated reigning champ Cheryl Te Rito 5 and 4 in the intermediate women’s (27 holes) final; and Marg Tuapawa dethroned Penny Rutene 5 and 4 in the junior women’s (18 holes) decider.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, Waikohu open closing day, 10am cup of tea, 11am tee-off, Canadian mixed pairs and men’s sections; SUNDAY, greens in regulation competition; SATURDAY/SUNDAY, Sept 13-14, Terry Rutene Memorial 4x9-hole matchplay tournament.

Husband and wife Richard and Andrea Reeves did the senior club championship double at Waikohu's finals day on Sunday.

Electrinet Park

Dan Collier began a new era of an old title with victory in the resurrected Treemarkables Gisborne Park Men’s Open on Sunday.

Tairāwhiti representative Collier stepped up when it counted to win the senior men’s gross on a reconfigured version of the Park course.

Home-course player Collier went into the last 18 holes locked on 150 with Awapuni Links member Waka Donnelly, with Te Puia Hot Springs’ Jason Devery two shots back.

But Collier upped his game to shoot 1-under 71, including an eagle, for a 221 (76, 74, 71) total, six shots clear of Donnelly (77, 73, 77), with Park’s Anaru Reedy third on 229 (80, 76, 73).

Devery won the net with 221, a stroke ahead of Bailey Matoe.

Only one shot separated Kelly Spring and Mike Christophers for the intermediate gross honours as both got the staggers on Sunday.

Spring won with 265 (86, 86, 93) – his latter effort ranging from sextuple bogey 10 to a birdie in a homeward 9 holes of 39 – while Christophers totalled 266 (82, 91, 93).

Christophers won the net.

Mat Downie was a runaway winner of the junior gross on 290 (99, 95, 96) – 13 shots ahead of Tolaga Bay’s Gary McLean.

Alex Nanai won the net.

Reedy, Shaun Pahina and Mat Greeks have the No 1-seed targets on their backs heading into the opening round of matchplay in the men’s club championships.

Reedy shot 1-under 7 to be top qualifier in the 16-man senior field, with Collier (74) second and Brad Reynolds (75) third.

Pahina’s 84 was best of the 18 players in the intermediate division, with Damian Pilitati (87) second and James Witika (88) third.

Greeks (88), Dave Harrison (89) and Matt Rofe (92) showed up many of the intermediate players as the top three in the niine-man junior field.

Rochelle Taewa completed a golfing comeback with her victory in the senior women's club championship final at the Poverty Bay course last week. Taewa, who suffered a triple fracture of her ankle in a slip and fall accident nearly four years ago and was sidelined for an extensive period, defeated Marg Coleborne 12 and 10 in the 36-hole final. Having lost the first hole in inclement weather, Taewa powered back to lead 8-up at the halfway mark. It was her third senior crown, having won it previously in 2003 and 2006. Viv Bell also tasted club championship glory for the third time, beating Janet Muir in what turned into a titanic 37-hole intermediate final after Bell had led 7-up during the first 18. Bell also won in 2014 and 2016. Vonnie Fletcher made it three junior crowns in a row, and four in total, in defeating Jean Clayton 1-up in another down-to-the-wire 27-hole final. Photo / Gay Young

Poverty Bay

Marcus Gray is a step away from the biggest title of his rising star career to date and the man standing in his way knows exactly how he is feeling.

Waka Donnelly won Poverty Bay’s senior men’s club championship title in 1988 at the age of 18, and 37 years later he is on the verge of number two.

Gisborne Boys’ High student Gray, at 16, is out to thwart that and fly the youth and left-handers’ flag high.

The last (and possibly only) leftie to have won it was Tene Goldsmith in 2010.

Gray made short work of Peter Clayton in the semifinals – the pair shaking hands on the 13th – while Donnelly’s opponent Craig Palmer defaulted.

The surname Tamatea will go up on the honours boards for the first time after father and son Waiti and Kymani Tamatea advanced to the junior final.

Waiti eased past Neville West 5 and 4 while 11-year-old Kymani ended Shaquaid Hihi’s run 2 and 1.

Waiti said there had been “a bit of banter” in the household this week, but he would be a proud dad whatever happened.

Septuagenarian Goldsmith’s defence of the intermediate title ended at the hands of Dirk Bullivant.

Bullivant won their semifinal 2 and 1 to set up a final against Darryl Grant, who beat Alex Kirkpatrick 1-up. Grant was made to sweat as Kirkpatrick mounted a late charge at dormie 3-down.

The junior and intermediate finals are being held on Saturday and the senior final is on September 13.

WEDNESDAY - Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village women’s tournament, 18-hole Stableford: P. Gayford 39, R. Taewa 39, J. McCafferty 38, D. Kirkpatrick 37, J. Utting 36, M. Allan 36, A. Witters 36, M. Colebourne 36, J. Muir 35, D. Sherratt 35.

9-hole Stableford: V. Meade 22, R. Dymock 20, L. Daniels 20, J. Alderson 20, S. Armstrong 19, S. McLaughlin 17, J. Loffler 17, J. Tietjen 15, N. Johnston 15, J. Hall 14.

Approaches, 18-hole players: A. Witters, G. Young, J. McCafferty.

Best second shot on 6, 9-hole players: L. Daniels, C. Wells.

Longest putts: P. Gayford, S. Spence.

Twos: J. Muir.

LGU, silver: R. Taewa 84-13-71.

Bronze I: P. Gayford 97-26-71.

Bronze II: J. McCafferty 103-31-72.

MONDAY - Women’s South African pairs Stableford: J. McCafferty/J. Clayton 65, M. Colebourne/G. Young 58, J. Muir/V. Fraser 57.

Twos: M. Shanks.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: D. Bullivant 40, B. Morgan 39.

Division 2: A. Putnam 39, G. Marchbank 38.

Twos: J. Leaf, D. Pirimona.

Approach on 6: D. Croskery.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: M. Jefferson 37, M. Lewin 35, S. Francks 34.

Division 2: J. Nepia 38, K. Marshall 37, M. Stewart 37.

Twos: M. Jefferson, D. Bush.

Approach on 6: D. Bush.

THURSDAY (Aug 28) - Men’s Stableford Division 1: G. Morley 37, A. Abrahams 36, A. White 36, N. Mackie 36.

Division 2: G. Clapham 36, R. Murphy 36, J. Williams 35, S. Bridge 35.

Twos: G. Morley, W. Carpendale.

Approach on 6: R. Owen.

MONDAY (Aug 25) - Women’s chocolate Stableford: S. Spence 36, T. Lewis 35, J. Muir 35.

The Insurance tournament is at Poverty Bay on Friday. Shotgun start at 12.30pm. The draw is -

No 1: B. Talbot, G. Wilson, K. Guttenbeil, A. Ross; G. Hannah, D. Raggett, C. Newman, H. Douglas.

No 2: G. Morley, R. Morley, W. Mortleman, A. White; B. Colbert, N. Mackie, D. Keown, P. Stewart.

No 3: T. Williams, H. Williams, P. Williams, M. Jones; G. Middlemiss, P. Molloy, D. Williams, M. Murphy.

No 4: R. Foon, M. Kenyon, M. Wesche, L. Holmberg; A. Nimmo, S. Fookes, J. Tietjen, T. Brodie.

No 5: W. Whangapirita, S. Phillips, T. File, J. Witika; S. Cameron, L. Hayes, C. Aldridge, O. Aldridge.

No 6: D. Quinn, C. Sutton, N. Kitchen, Taine Lincoln.

No 7: Glen Udall, J. Chambers, N. Hansen, R. Moleta; M. Tilley, M. Torrie, C. Duncan, F. Aitcheson.

No 8: J. Jenkins, D. Torrie, Z. Boyle, D. Boyle; A. Kirkpatrick, D. Kirkpatrick, L. Foster, N. Jenkins.

No 9: K. Stevens, J. Halfacre, A. Reid, A. Patterson.

No 10: G. Cunningham, M. Mackintosh, A. Mackintosh, A. Brodie; N. Richardson, R. Brott, C. Hensly, M. McMenamin.

No 11: C. Christophers, M. Christophers, A. Pahina, I. Loffler; T. Amess, J. Partington, K. Clapham, R. Witters.

No 12: T. Green, G. Marchbank, M. Garewal, R. Chalmers, L. Owen

No 17: Beau Toa, S. Toa, Blue Toa, A. Putnam.

No 18: S Harbottle, M. Higham, T. Sharp, D. Hall; S. Andreassen, D. Bullivant, S. Ratima, R. Ratima.

Patutahi

One reigning champ fell. Another charged on. And a third is eyeing a semifinal sister act as nearly all club championship top-four berths were sorted on Sunday.

Pat Molloy won’t remain on the intermediate men’s throne after losing to Tom Hindmarsh in the quarter-finals.

The talk of the clubhouse in this division, however, was giant-killing bottom qualifier Michael Broad, who, after disposing of top seed Rocky Pardoe in round 1, added Ashley Hindmarsh to his scalp belt.

In Hindmarsh’s defence, Broad shot 81, including a front nine of 2-over 37, which also won him the Division 2 men’s Stableford with 42 points.

Junior men’s defending champ Korban Harrison-Allen was equally impressive in his win over Cecil Brown. He also fired 81 for 41 points.

Last year’s junior women’s champion Charlie Holland had a bye through to the semis where she faces sister Kim Torrez, who ousted 2024 runner-up Louie Kriel.

Dwayne Russell kept alive his hopes of a first senior men’s crown in defeating Jace Brown in his quarter-final. Russell birdied the 15th and 16th holes to seal victory.

However, he might need trampoline springs in his shoes for the next hurdle. He faces either Neil Hansen or Hukanui Brown, who is vying for his seventh consecutive senior title. Their match is being played on Friday.

Regan Hindmarsh needed 18 holes to repel a gritty challenge from Hamish Harris in their senior quarter-final. His semi opponent is three-time champion Shayde Skudder, who eliminated another multiple winner, Eddie Brown jnr, 3 and 2.

The senior women’s final between reigning champ Denise Johnston and Shelley Robertson is being played this Sunday.

SUNDAY - Club championships, senior men, quarter-finals: Dwayne Russell bt Jace Brown, Regan Hindmarsh bt Hamish Harris, Shayde Skudder bt Eddie Brown Jnr.

Semifinals: Winner of Hukanui Brown and Neil Hansen v Russell, Hindmarsh v Skudder.

Intermediate men, quarter-finals: Michael Broad bt Ashley Hindmarsh, Jon Priestley bt George Brown, Tom Hindmarsh bt Pat Molloy, Pat Hokianga bt Andy Nimmo.

Semifinals: Broad v Priestley, T. Hindmarsh v Hokianga.

Junior men, quarter-finals: Tony Sharp bt Brian Pohatu, Joe Blair bt Madison Murphy, Chris Kaa bt Kobe Jones, Korban Harrison-Allen bt Cecil Brown.

Semifinals: Sharp v Blair, Kaa v Harrison-Allen.

Endeavour men, quarter-finals: Pat Tinnelly defaulted to Dave Quinn, Chris Harris bt Luke Fogarty.

Semifinals: John Tietjen v Quinn, Maff White defaulted to Harris.

Junior women, quarter-finals: Frances Tupara bt Jenny Ruru, Kim Torrez bt Louie Kriel.

Semifinals: Helen Pomana v Tupara, Torrez v Charlie Holland.

Women’s Stableford: S. Robertson 37, K. Torrez 36.

Men’s Stableford, Division 1: T. Hindmarsh 38, Beau Toa 37, E. Brown jnr 35, H. Harris 35, G. McKenzie 34 on c/b.

Division 2: M. Broad 42, K. Harrison-Allen 41, C. Harris 30.

Twos: D. Russell.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, Division 1: A. Hindmarsh 19, T. Brodie jnr 18, J. Brown 18, M. Jones 17, H. Harris 17.

Division 2: J. Tietjen 22, D. Tarry 21, K. Dodgshun 18, M. Broad 18.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, September 20, open closing day, men’s and Canadian mixed pairs sections, Ruka Tupara Memorial; SATURDAY, October 4, Birdies for Boobies Women’s Pink Ribbon tournament, pairs 3x6-hole, novelty prizes and raffles, cup of tea at 8.30am, 9.30am tee-off, wear pink and be in to win. Email ladies.patutahigolfclub@gmail.com or text Charlie on 0273442224.

Tolaga Bay

Men’s club championships continued on Sunday with intermediate and junior matches.

Toby Williams beat Mark Watts and BJ Sidney knocked out Murray Yates in the intermediate division.

Jeremy Murphy defeated Zak Horomia and Pete Stevenson ejected John Hale in the junior section.

SUNDAY - Medal: Tere Lincoln 67, T. Williams 68, M. Yates 70.

Approach: D. Milner.

Putts: Tere Lincoln 23.

Twos: BJ Sidney

Te Puia Hot Springs

A tight 18-hole women’s club championship highlighted Sunday’s play – Hiria McClutchie beating Iritana Ngarimu 2-up.

Mopey Devery had a two on his way to winning the men’s Stableford with 35 points. Peter Ngarimu was a point back.

Mahia

The Fiordland Lobster Company Mahia Men’s 36-hole Open tournament is being held on November 1-2.

The open features gross, net and Stableford sections in divisions over the two days, along with a team-of-four competition on the Saturday.

A 9-hole warm-up haggle will be held on Friday, October 31.

Inquiries to Maraea Wesche 0272292342 or mwesche@gmail.com.

Entry payment details on the Mahia Golf Club Facebook page.

Veterans

The 50-player mark was cracked in the Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ tournament at Awapuni Links on Tuesday.

And the scoring matched the glorious spring weather.

Handicap golf got nothing in the men’s section won by Paul Reid’s 86-18-68, for 40 points, including a two, on countback from Cliff Poole (84-16-68, for 40, which also featured a two).

Carolyn Carpendale topped the women with 99-26-73, for 39.

Results - Men’s Stableford: P. Reid 40, C. Poole 40, P. McKenzie 39, G. Pellett 39, R. Fletcher 38, L. Foster 38, C. Dean 38, M. Devery 38, G. Marchbank 37.

Women’s Stableford: C. Carpendale 39, S. Adam 34, J. Smith 33.