For some, it rained almost every hole. That resulted in some pairs calling it quits after 18 holes and retiring to the comfort of the 19th.
Akroyd and Ratima did not have a clue they had won until their names were called at the prizegiving.
The format was nine holes of best-ball, nine of Canadian foursomes and nine of ambrose. The winners’ best-ball of 32 included what Akroyd described as a “monster” putt from Ratima for eagle-3 on the fifth.
They ended up with 27-hole net total of 95.125, over 1½ strokes ahead of runners-up William Aupouri and Eddie Brown Jnr.
Peter Hakiwai and partner Lou Kriel won the mixed pairs division with 96.625, and Debbie Kirkpatrick and Lynne Holmberg won the women’s section with 109.875.
Sub-80 is in Jak Rowe’s sights after his Stableford-winning performance last Thursday. Rowe carded 81-16-66, for 42 points, to top the Division 1 men’s competition.
Warwick Thompson won Division 2 with 101-31-70, for 38 points, off the blue tees, then repeated his division-efforts off the whites on Saturday with 100-29-71, also for 38.
SUNDAY - Tom Shaw Memorial Awapuni Shootout 27-hole net tournament, overall net: T. Akroyd/S. Ratima 95.125, W. Aupouri/E. Brown Jnr 96.875, M Huriwaka/C O’Neill 97, G. Clapham/J. Van Helden 97, C. Palmer/I Loffler 98.375, B. Holt/M. Greeks 100.625.
Mixed division: P. Hakiwai/L. Kriel 96.625.
Women’s division: D. Kirkpatrick/L. Holmberg 109.875.
9-hole best-ball: R. Fletcher/M. Van Der Velde 32, J. Finch/A. McIntosh 32.
9-hole Canadian foursomes: S. Jeune/R. Clark 33.25, E. Huriwaka/J. Sharp 34 on c/b.
9-hole ambrose: M. Christophers/B. Matoe 29.625, K. Sarich/D. Wilson 29.625 on c/b.
SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: M. Jefferson 36, M. Callaghan 34, J. Situ 33, W. Donnelly 33.
Women’s Stableford: A. Reeves 33, E. Wynyard 33, A. Tamanui-Nunn 32.
COMING UP: SATURDAY/SUNDAY, Terry Rutene Memorial 4x9-hole matchplay tournament, net qualifying round Saturday morning (10am), followed by first round of matchplay (1pm), semifinals Sunday (10am), followed by finals (1pm), 18-hole Stableford for others on Sunday (11am), prizegiving to follow.
Patutahi
Ashley Hindmarsh’s best round of 2025 reaped rewards in Sunday’s Stableford.
Hindmarsh won the competition with 78-12-66, for 40 points, and iced the victory cake with a two.
SUNDAY - Stableford: A. Hindmarsh 40, A. Zame 38, D. Pohatu 38, B. McKenzie 37, T. Sharp 37, A. Brodie 36, G. Brown 36.
John Aitchison had a good day out in Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ Tuesday competition.
Aitchison was in the money at Poverty Bay Golf Club with his 36 points, had two twos and won the raffle.
Andy Putnam, after getting chewed up and spat out by the Waikohu course in Endeavour men’s interclub pennants on Saturday, bounced back to win the GEC Vets’ Stableford with 38 points, alongside Neville Jenkins.
TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast Veterans’ Stableford (at Poverty Bay): A. Putnam 38, N. Jenkins 38, P. Rickard 37, B. Rothschild 37, J. Aitchison 36, B. Read 36.