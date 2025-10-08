The 2025 Electrinet Park men's club champions are (from left) Dan Collier (senior division), Steve Phillips (intermediate), and Mat Greeks (junior, also holding the top qualifier's trophy in his division). It is Collier's sixth senior title.
Adcroft won twice in the 1970s, three times in the 80s and in 1990; Collier won from 2008 to 2010, in 2015, 2024 and 2025.
The senior men’s honours board on the clubhouse wall starts at 1965, and since then, no one has won the title more than these two. However, the history before that for a club that dates back to 1936 is a little unclear.
Whatever the history, Collier continues to be a major part of it and added another chapter with what ended up a comfortable 9 and 8 defeat of Bailey Matoe in the 36-hole final after easing past Pete Stewart 5 and 4 in his semifinal.
“I got off to a good start [against Matoe],“ he said. ”Won the first four holes, but once he got going, we had a tight middle period of back and forths.
“After lunch, I threw three birdies at him [and] sealed the deal on the 28th.”
Steve Phillips overcame health issues, history and a warm favourite to become the intermediate men’s champion.
Phillips beat three-time champ Tom Reynolds (2015, 2021, 2023) 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final to add it to the junior title he won in 2023 and the intermediate crown he won at Queens Park club in Invercargill 10 years ago.
Both Phillips and Reynolds played more matches than any other player in the champs. They were 17th and 18th respectively in the 20-man field for qualifying, so had to win play-in matches to make the top 16, where Phillips knocked out No 1 seed Shaun Pahina and Reynolds ejected No 2 Damian Pilitati.
Phillips has ongoing health issues and history was not on his side ... he lost to Bo Huhu in the 2018 final and was beaten by Anthony Pahina in the 2020 final.
Phillips won three holes on the trot in the opening nine holes of the 2025 final, but by the halfway mark he led only 1-up.
He was 2-up after 27, won the 28th and after an exchange of holes, Phillips won the 31st.
The pair shook hands on the 32nd after Reynolds had bunker problems.
Mat Greeks rode a rollercoaster in a high-quality junior men’s final that went to extra time.
Greeks overcame a back-nine fightback by Dave Harrison to win on the 19th.
Tolaga Bay
Zane Boyle capped a sporting year to remember with his first senior men’s club championship title on Sunday.
And he did it in Ryder Cup style ... birdies on the 36th hole and first extra hole to beat Bruce Yates in an epic duel.
The year 2025 will be more memorable for 33-year-old Boyle for rugby - the High School Old Boys stalwart racking up his 100th Poverty Bay premier club game for the blue and whites.
But having won a junior club championship at Gisborne Park in 2016 in a family double (father Danny won the intermediate crown that year) and losing on the 19th to Anaru Reedy in round 1 of the Park club champs last month, Boyle was keen to go all the way at his other club, Tolaga Bay.
He had to get through a solid, no-nonsense golfer in Yates to do so. The pair traded blows throughout the match. Yates was 1-up at the halfway stage and led 1-up with one hole to play, only for Boyle to put his approach from the rough to a metre from the pin for a birdie.
That sent them into sudden death, and the big-hitting Boyle pounded his second shot on to the 503m par-5 first green for two and two-putted for birdie and the win.
In a potential repeat of the Boyle 2016 Park double, Danny was in the intermediate final, but his opponent, Tere Lincoln, blew that to smithereens. Lincoln charged to 9-up in the morning round and went on to win 13 and 12.
The junior final was also one-way traffic. Dan Maitai led Gary McLean 5-up after 18, and the pair shook hands on the 27th.
SUNDAY - Stableford: B. Yates 38, D. Maitai 38, Tere Lincoln 35, P. Stevenson 35, Z. Boyle 34.
Twos: Z. Boyle.
Mahia
It has been described as “a passing of a torch” after Wade Wesche took down prolific club champion Pete Bremner on finals day.
John Williams and Dirk Bullivant led the way last week.
Williams won the Division 2 men’s Stableford on Thursday with 94-29-65, for 43 points. It included a 5-point birdie on the 12th and a run of 32 scores over 100, and was his best official round since an 87 in June 2021.
Bullivant also had 43 points in winning the Division 1 men’s Stableford on Sunday. His 76-11-65 was his best round since August of last year.
Second-placed Brent Colbert had four birdies and a triple bogey in his 75-9-66, for 42.
Lee “Pikey” Hewson took consolation in his beloved Liverpool’s wretched recent English Premier League run by winning Division 2 with 93-16-67, for 41.
Bill Simpson (41pts, Saturday), Glen Udall (41, Thursday), Stefan Andreassen (41 and the jackpot of two twos, Thursday), Brian Read (41, Thursday) and Darren Patumaka (40, Sunday) were also in top form over the week.
Twos: S. Andreassen 2, A. White, H. Johanson, N. Mackie, G. Udall, M. Lewin.
Jackpot: S. Andreassen.
Te Puia Hot Springs
Ken Lewis doubled his money success-wise in Sunday play.
Lewis won his junior men’s club championship clash against James Forrester jnr on the 18th and his 39 points topped the Stableford.