For Colbert, there is the extra incentive of an annual fourball matchplay challenge among his mates - bragging rights for the subsequent 12 months the golden prize.

The 2025 Tahunga open will once again feature gross, net and stableford in divisions, along with twos and long drives.

Morning tea at 10.30am will be followed by 11am tee-off.

Inquiries to Mike Gibson 0279299205 or email tahungagolfclub@gmail.com

Note, the club does not have Eftpos.

Poverty Bay

Entries for the 2025 Emerre & Hathaway Poverty Bay men’s open will be taken from Monday.

Entries open first for Poverty Bay and Tairāwhiti association golf club members from May 12 to May 25.

Players must use the early bird local entry form which will be sent out by email and posted on the club’s website and social media.

Entry will be open for players from clubs outside the district from Monday, May 26.

The open runs from September 25-27.

Entries for the Emerre and Hathaway Poverty Bay Women’s Open on September 22-23 are being taken. Entry forms are available on the Awapuni Link: Home of the Poverty Bay Golf Club Facebook page.

Marg Colebourne and Peri Gayford will go into Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs matchplay as No 1 seeds.

The Colbourne/Gayford combo top qualified on Wednesday with a best-ball stableford of 41 points - Colebourne’s 35 points also the best of the Kahlenberg field.

Mark Jefferson took his Gisborne Boys’ High First XV winning ways from Saturday into his Sunday golf.

GBHS head coach Jefferson, whose boys hammered Manukura High in Gisborne, played superbly in testing conditions to win the division 1 men’s Stableford with a 1-over 73-3-70, for 38 points.

WEDNESDAY - Women’s stableford: B. Whyte 36, R. Taewa 33.

Kahlenberg women’s Stableford: M. Colebourne 35, T. Lewis 34, L. Holmberg 33.

Top qualifier for Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs: M. Colebourne/P. Gayford 41.

9-hole women’s stableford: J. Williams 19.

Nan Carmine Cup 9-hole matchplay qualifying (gross): S. McLaughlin 56.

TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ stableford, men’s division: J. Aitchison 37, B. Read 37, L. Foster 36, B. Rothschild 35.

Women’s division: V. Bell 38, L. Haisman 31.

MONDAY - Women’s Stableford: M. Allan 34, R. Spence 33, M. Francois 33.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: M. Jefferson 38, P. Anderson 35, B. Morgan 34, D. Croskery 34, B. Anderson 34.

Division 2: G. Marchbank 36, P. Rickard 34, L. Hewson 33, L. Pollitt 33, A. Putnam 33.

Twos: P. Anderson.

Approach: C. Palmer.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: P. Butler 37, P. Clayton 37.

Division 2: C. Carmody 37, K. Goldsmith 34.

Twos: S. Andreassen.

Approach: S. Andreassen.

THURSDAY (May 5) - Men’s Stableford, division 1: S. Andreassen 32, T. Goldsmith 31.

Division 2: K. Goldsmith 30

Twos: T. Goldsmith, S. Jeune.

Approach: T. Goldsmith.

Patutahi

Selwyn Pohatu, Dave Skudder and Sheree Gray were the victors in Sunday’s club Stableford.

Skudder’s 90-22-68, for 38 points, topped the division 2 men; Pohatu carded 80-10-70, for 37, to win division 1; and Gray was the best of the women with 89-17-72, for 35.

Players from all over Tairāwhiti will converge at the ‘Tahi on Saturday for round 3 of the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants.

The host club are well in the hunt for overall glory and will be looking to add plenty of points to their total on home fairways.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: S. Pohatu 37, D. Russell 37, J. Brown 37, T. Hindmarsh 36, R. Moleta 35.

Division 2: D. Skudder 38, Sel Skudder 34, G. Holland 33, A. Zame 33.

Women’s Stableford: S. Gray 35.

Twos: D. Wilson.

Eagle on 10: D. Russell.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, division 1: G. Brown 19, S. Pohatu 19, A. Brodie 19, P. Varey 19, J. Neilson 18.

Division 2: C. Newman 20, W. Stevens 19, M. Forrest 18, T. Short 18, S Helm 18.

Te Puia Hot Springs

James Forrester scoffed at the wet conditions with a runaway win in the men’s Stableford on Sunday.

Forrester won with 79-16-63, for 39 points - nine points clear of second-placed Bill Clark.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford: J. Forrester 79-16-63, 39; B. Clark 84-12-72, 30.

Women’s net: I. Ngarimu 103-26-77, H. McClutchie 98-18-80.

Tolaga Bay

Mark Watts’ first round for a couple of weeks was a triumphant one.

Watts won the Stableford on Sunday with 40 points and had a two.

SUNDAY - Stableford: M. Watts 40, M. Yates 38.

Approach: B. Yates.

Twos: M. Watts.

SUNDAY (April 27) - Net: T. Adamson 37, W. Reedy 37,

Putting: M. Yates.

Approach: R. Pomana.

Twos: R. Pomana.