News, results from around Gisborne and East Coast golf clubs

Gisborne Herald
8 mins to read

Dirk Bullivant was the overall winner of Poverty Bay Golf Club's "Sunday School" annual trip, completing his victory with a personal best round of 76 for 41 Stableford points on the Whakatāne course on Sunday. The 28-strong crew played Taupō's Centennial course, The Kinloch, Wairakei International and Whakatāne. It was the third time in four years Bullivant has won the title. Photo / Chris Taewa

Poverty Bay

“There can be only one.”

Nineteen men will tee off the first hole at Awapuni Links at 8.30am on Sunday.

Eighteen will not survive the round.

One will be crowned the Sean Shivnan Pharmacy 19-man shootout champion.

From a plumber to a principal. From former Poverty Bay Open

