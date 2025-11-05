From a plumber to a principal. From former Poverty Bay Open champions to former Poverty Bay representative cricketers. From a 20-something to an 80-something. From multiple walks of life, the fastest gun in the east will emerge.

Will it be Blake Marshall, a shootout rookie who blitzed qualifying to claim the No 1 spot, eight shots clear of the pack?

Will it be Tene Goldsmith, the veteran lethal leftie now racking up age-breaking performances to add to his arm’s-length achievement list?

Or will it be Brad Morgan, infamous for bowing out with an 11 on the first hole of the shootout final many moons ago after a booze-swilling all-nighter, but hot off the rare feat of making three twos at The Kinloch course?

Eighteen spots have been confirmed for Sunday’s final. The 19th and last will require a chip-off from 8.15am.

The finalists and their best-three-net qualifying scores are Blake Marshall 192; Glen Udall 200; Brad Morgan 201; Brent Colbert 203; Tene Goldsmith 203; Andy Hayward 203; Stu Harbottle 204; Michael Wright 204; Ross Chalmers 205; Willy Mortleman 205; Pete Anderson 206; Kit Goldsmith 206; Harvey Johanson 206; Neil Mackie 206; Glenn Morley 207; Jarden Nepia 207; Bill Simpson 207; Warwick Thompson 207. Chip-off for 19th spot: Michael Callaghan, Kim Gunness, Simon Jeune.

The women’s shootout final is also on Sunday.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: P. Anderson 39, G. Morley 38, D. Pirimona 38.

Twos: W. Mortleman.

Nearest to pin: W. Mortleman.

SATURDAY – Men’s Stableford, Division 1: J. Kerekere 40, R. Clark 37, A. Hayward 37, C. Christophers 36, M. Christophers 36, G. Morley 36.

Division 2: R. Richards 39, J. McGregor 38, J. Finch 37.

Twos: T. Akroyd, A. Hayward, M. Jefferson, B. Simpson.

Nearest to pin: M. Jefferson.

THURSDAY (October 30) – Men’s Stableford, Division 1: S. Harbottle 39, C. Dean 38, W. Mortleman 38, M. Wright 37.

Division 2: T. Williams 41, Reid Fletcher 39, P. Humphreys 38, P. Gretton 37, S. Willock 37, J. Nepia 37, J. Pittar 36.

Twos: G. Udall, J. Nepia, P. Butler.

Nearest to pin: N. Mackie.

WEDNESDAY (October 29) – Women’s Stableford: A. Gemmell 38, R. Willock 38, B. Whyte 37.

Twilight Stableford, Division 1 men, front 9: C. Christophers.

Back 9: R. Reedy 19.

Division 2 men, front 9: F. Tong 25, T. White 23.

Back 9: R. Ratima 21, M. Murphy 21.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 12, The Real Estate Agents Poverty Bay Women’s Open Christmas Tournament, 18-hole and nine-hole Stableford sections, 9am shotgun start for 18-hole players, 10.30am start for nine-hole players, entries by November 10 to Pen Wanklyn 02102119988 or penelopeacer8@gmail.com.

The par-three fifth hole at the Wairakei International course is absolutely stunning, the flora behind the green almost Augusta-like. It is just one of many breathtaking views on easily one of the top courses in the country which Poverty Bay Golf Club's Sunday School experienced in their annual trip – this year's based in Taupō. Photo / Chris Taewa

Patutahi

He mowed the greens early on Sunday morning.

He watched the All Blacks beat Ireland.

And then Tom Hindmarsh shot one of the rounds of his life to win the Division 1 men’s net.

Hindmarsh was near flawless in his one-over-par 71-9-62, which included a two and the jackpot, and he wasn’t the only one in the hot-scoring department.

Tom Brodie was second with 76-13-63, Frances Tupara won the women’s net with 93-29-64 and Kim Torrez was second with 94-29-65.

Patutahi is holding the King and Queen of the Country open tournament on Saturday, teeing off at 11am.

SUNDAY – Women’s net: F. Tupara 64, K. Torrez 65.

Men’s net, Division 1: T. Hindmarsh 62, T. Brodie 63, J. Neilson 66, S. Toa 66, D. Pohatu 69.

Division 2: C. Brown 67, A. Zame 68, B. Tietjen 69, L. Jamieson 70, K. Dodgshun 70.

Twos: T. Hindmarsh, T. Brodie, A. Zame.

Jackpot: T. Hindmarsh.

FRIDAY – Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, Division 1: P. Briant 22, H. Harris 21, P. Summersby 20, T. Hindmarsh 20, M. Owen 20.

Division 2: R. Pittar 22, B. Tietjen 21, N. Fraser 21, M. White 21, J. Tietjen 20, C. Bridge 20, S. Gardner 20.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, November 8, King and Queen of the Country open tournament, 11am tee-off, contact George Brown 0273709869 or horiboy1@xtra.co.nz.

Mahia

Bob Solomon hit form at the perfect time to claim the premier silverware at another successful Fiordland Lobster Company Mahia Men’s 36-hole Open over the weekend.

Solomon gave a sign of what was to come with 97-31-66 on October 26 and carried that into the weekend as he won the 36-hole overall net with a 138 (68, 69) total.

Feilding’s Ryan Rooney – who Gisborne golfers may remember as a former top qualifier at the Poverty Bay Open – had the low score of the weekend.

He followed up a 73 on Saturday with a 77 on Sunday to pip Poverty Bay’s Reece Witters (73, 79) by two shots.

The Charlie Austin Trophy for best local player went to Rusty Smith.

Club president Maraea Wesche described it as “an awesome weekend” and paid tribute to greenkeeper Bernie Crowley and his helpers for a course “in absolutely pristine condition”.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY – Fiordland Lobster Company Mahia Men’s 36-hole Open, 36-hole overall net: Bob Solomon 138.

Charlie Austin Trophy for best local player: Rusty Smith.

18-hole Sunday Stableford: Boston Eaglesome (senior division); Mason Birrell (intermediate); John Humphries (junior).

18-hole Saturday net: Reece Witters 68 (senior); Duane Taiapa 63 (intermediate); Phil Mildon 64 (junior).

Sunday team of two: Mason Birrell/Sean Hartley.

Saturday teams event: Wade Wesche/Phil Mildon/Wayne Thompson/Jim Ash.

Senior division, 36-hole net: Theo Ngamotu from Ngawai Amoamo.

36-hole gross: Ryan Rooney from Reece Witters.

36-hole Stableford: Hamish Douglas from Ben Anderson.

Intermediate division, 36-hole net: Sean Hartley from Tipi Ruru.

36-hole gross: Roger Bremner from Dave Waihaki.

36-hole Stableford: Mike Bird from Duane Taiapa.

Junior division, 36-hole net: Daryll McKinlay from Charles Hall.

36-hole gross: Jim Ash from Jeff March.

36-hole Stableford: Phil Mildon from Wayne Thompson.

Approaches on Saturday: E. Howden (snr), C. Hensley (int), C. Hall (jnr).

Approaches on Sunday: R. Rooney (snr), W. Albert (int), R. Ladd (jnr).

Long drives on Saturday: H. Brown (snr), S. Hartley (int), T. Taiepa (jnr).

Long drives on Sunday: W. Wesche (snr), M. Doran (int), A. Gaunder (jnr).

Twos: R. Rooney 2, C. Hall, B. Cooper, T. Willis, E. Brown jnr, M. Manuel, W. Albert, T. Goldsmith.

Eagle on 8: W. Wesche.

Electrinet Park

A career-best round on the “full” Park course earned Mike Christophers a deserved victory in Sunday’s competition.

The big-hitting Christophers had four birdies and a back-nine holes of one-under 35 in his two-over 74 off an eight-handicap.

He has shot 73 on the Park composite course but this was his lowest score on the full course.

It won him the men’s hidden holes net with 32, one ahead of Brad Reynolds.

SUNDAY – Hidden holes net: M. Christophers 32, B. Reynolds 33, M. Downie 34.

Twos: M. Downie, L. Hayes, C. Christophers, M. Emery.

THURSDAY (October 30) – Novus Glass twilight Stableford, Division 1: B. Matoe 21,

Division 2: Blue Toa 22, R. Ratima 21.

Long drive: C. Fox.

Nearest the pin: M. Wright.

Birdie Board: T. Akroyd.

Monkey on the Back: L. Vette.

Simulator challenge winner J. Adams.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 19, Enterprise Cars Ladies Xmas Tournament, gross, net, Stableford, nearest to pin, nearest to line, twos, best dressed (Christmas theme) prize, 18-hole and nine-hole sections, maximum handicap of 36, report at 9am for 9.30am shotgun start, entries close Monday, November 17, contact Kino White 0224956677 or Sue Maisey 0210671313.

Tolaga Bay

The sub-80 wait continues for Gary McLean after his Sunday Stableford-winning efforts.

McLean fired 80-16-64, for 40 points, capping the victory with a two.

It was his best round since joining Tolaga Bay in 2023.

SUNDAY – Stableford: G. McLean 40, M. Watts 39, D. Maitai 37, R. Paora 36, P. Stevenson 36, B. Yates 35.

Approach: T. Higgs.

Twos: G. McLean, P. Stevenson, T. Adamson.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Ken Lewis is the 2025 junior men’s club champion after an overtime battle with Henry Rasmussen on Sunday.

Lewis won the final on the first extra hole.

Kahu Waitoa broke 80 for the first time this year in winning the Stableford on Sunday with 76-16-60, for 41 points – Willi Mannering and Mikaera Aurupa hot on his tail on 40 apiece.

SUNDAY – Stableford: K. Waitoa 41, W. Mannering 40, M. Aurupa 40.

Where the deer and the ... well, where the deer play anyway. This placid creature came up to Poverty Bay Sunday School trip player Chris Taewa at the Wairakei International golf course and would have taken food out of his hand if he had any. Photo / Chris Taewa

Waikohu

Sonny Ritchie’s scoring history at Waikohu is one of predominantly 90+ and three figures ... not on Sunday.

Only a couple of weeks after winning the men’s shootout crown, Ritchie cleaned up the men’s Stableford with 83-20-63, for 43 points.

Two fat ladies brought a consistent Ella Wynyard glory in the women’s Stableford. Wynyard won with 88-19-69, for 39 points.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford: S. Ritchie 43, K. Tamanui 37, U. Chambers 35, I. Ruru 31.

Women’s Stableford: E. Wynyard 39, C. Te Rito 36.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, interclub challenge v Ōpōtiki Golf Club at Ōpōtiki; SUNDAY, club competition.