Tairāwhiti women's representative teams won back the Lucy May and Bays Bronze silverware from their Hawke's Bay counterparts in the annual exchange held at Poverty Bay Golf Club on Monday.
Tahunga
“We’ll be back.”
That was the vow from many after another memorable chapter was written into the proud history of the Tahunga Men’s Open on Saturday.
And the star of the 2025 version stood out for his blazing orange hoodie and singing voice almost as much as his golf.
Hukanui Brown, belting out the tunes to a boom box as big as his golf bag, mixed Cocker, Tui Teka and that guy from The Commitments in his vocal range, while being taxied around the course in a purple cart en route to an unofficial course record.
Under a blue-blanket sky and amid rolling green hills that made city slickers envy the rural life, Brown crooned his way to a 6-under 64, including seven birdies and a single bogey, and featuring nines of 33, 31.
His score was two better than the official men’s course record, but was categorised “unofficial” due to a couple of local rulings on the day.
Still, 64 was a feat that deserved the almost standing-ovation prizegiving recognition for a man who knows how to go low – having shot a record 59 at his home Patutahi track.
Brown’s performance earned him the unique American whiskey glass bottle trophy while the more standard silverware for the best overall net went to Ross Chalmers – one of a minibus-load of Poverty Bay players who have made the open an annual pilgrimage.
Best second shots: B. Morgan, T. Sherratt, R. Langlands.
Approaches: K. Goldsmith, H, Harris, R. Langlands.
Twos: H. Harris, C. Taewa.
Poverty Bay
Auckland-based father and son David and Glenn Solomann are returning to Gisborne this weekend to once again represent Waikohu on finals day of the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants.
But before they raise the battle flag in Waikohu’s playoff against Poverty Bay for third place at the Electrinet Park course on Sunday, the pair will be combining their widely recognised talents at the Enterprise Foursomes open tournament at the Awapuni Links on Saturday.
The “Sollies” look the combo to beat when it comes to the gross.
Foursomes, though, is a fickle and at times merciless beast – known as the most challenging format in golf.
And there are several other duos lined up and keenly motivated to get their skilled hands on the silverware.
Among the frontrunners should be Jace Brown and Dan Collier, Matt Henwood and Craig Christophers, Collin Jeffrey and Brent Colbert, Craig Palmer and Ian Loffler and former foursomes winners Simon Jeune and Rowan Clark.
The tournament also features mixed and women’s sections.
Entries are still being taken. Contact the pro shop.
TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast veterans’ Stableford: T. Goldsmith 36, M. Garewal 36, K. Goldsmith 35, C. Dean 35, L. Foster 34.
Singles matchplay (Tairāwhiti won 5-3): Karen Hay won 1-up; Megan Allen halved; Denise Johnston halved; Lynne Holmberg won 3 and 2; Birgitt Whyte halved; Gay Young won 7 and 5; Kino White lost 1-down; Maxine Francois lost 2 and 1; Janet Muir won 2-up; Mary Allan halved; Sally Spence lost 1-down; Viv Bell won 2-up.
Singles matchplay (Tairāwhiti won 6-4): Tracey Ford won 4 and 3; Debbie Kirkpatrick lost 3 and 2; Doris Brown won 2-up; Min Vette lost 6 and 4; Marg Lane halved; Andrea Reeves won 4 and 3; Tina Duncan won 5 and 4; Odette Thompson won 2 and 1; Jaye McCafferty won 2-up; Teresa Lewis halved; Kim Torrez lost 5 and 3; Audrey Tamanui-Nunn won 4 and 3.