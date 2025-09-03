Advertisement
Medal success on the mats for Gisborne indoor bowlers at secondary school nationals

Gisborne Herald
Jaykwan Casey (left) and Sean Haskins were runners-up in the pairs at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships in Hamilton.

Gisborne students were among the medal winners at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships in Hamilton.

A strong field of 40 bowlers competed in the singles event.

After the four preliminary rounds, Adam Rickard (Lytton High School) was the only Gisborne student to qualify for the knockout

