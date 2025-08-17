Advertisement
Marist Shockers footballers add knockout trophy to league win

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Marist Shockers in celebratory mode after winning the Tairāwhiti Division 2 Chris Moore Cup knockout final on Saturday. Back (from left) are Timoti Weir, Andre Destounis, Frazer Elliott and Steve Lamb. Middle: Kane Stirton, Clay Hemmington, Zach Destounis, Kieran Ryan, Sean Gooch, Scott Logan (player-coach), Mike Rogers, Kaleb Jacobs and Sebastion Lamb. Front: Tana Ward, Skyla Ward, Clint Ward, Ryan O’Neill, Arabella Ryan, Liam Ryan, Geo Gooch, Zane Destounis, Nixon Gooch, Max Logan, Nic Somerton, Ella-Rose Jacobs, Theodore Lamb and Croyden Oakley.

Marist Shockers clinched football’s Tairāwhiti Division 2 league and cup double when they beat Thistle Vintage-Masters 2-1 at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday.

Marist were unbeaten throughout the season, but Vintage-Masters made them sweat in their 2-2 draw in the league run-in.

And although Marist had the

