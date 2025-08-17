Among the keenest promoters of the revival was team skipper and striker Kaleb Jacobs, who scored in the 26th and 61st minutes on Saturday. Right winger Steve Lamb provided the pass for the second goal.

Jacobs came close to scoring on several other occasions. Others had chances, too, such as Nic Somerton, with a strong drive in the 48th minute, and Zane Destounis, whose mazy run in the 66th ended in a curling shot to the near post.

But Thistle goalkeeper Sam Dalcom had a huge game, saving shots when it seemed Marist must score.

Also outstanding was Jags sweeper-cum-centre back Shannon Dowsing. His speed and defensive nous got him back and across to cover most of his backline.

Alongside him, Roger Faber, 65 in two months, showed he still has the knack of getting a foot in when and where it counts.

Right back Toby Pickering and left back Aaron Barnby had sound games for Thistle, too.

Marist Shockers had strength in depth, though.

Ryan O’Neill, one of the district’s most promising strikers before injuries took toll, has become a model of consistency and durability in goal. He played every minute of every game for Marist this season and put in another top performance on Saturday.

Double centre backs Liam Ryan and Mike Rogers covered each other admirably, played football when it was on and knocked the ball long and accurate when in doubt.

Clint Ward and son Tana shared right-back duties and were hard to get past, while left back Clay Hemmington grew in stature and confidence as the game progressed.

Midfield provided the juiciest contest. Marist had Max Logan and Kieran Ryan, veterans of considerably higher grades of football than this, supplemented by Zane Destounis wide on the left and, in a roaming role, Nic Somerton dropping into midfield to find space. Sean Gooch and Lamb also contributed to the midfield effort.

The strength of Marist’s engine room meant Thistle had to counter it with players who probably represented their best chances of scoring from a more forward position.

Neil Hansen and Hayden Beale are both in their 40s but are in good nick and still playing tidy football. They – with able support from Tim Hofman, Trent Donnelly, Ethan Cunningham and, in the second half, Dan Murphy – at least gave Thistle a chance to create openings.

Up front, Matt Feisst, Dane Sables and whoever could make it from midfield were always up against it trying to pierce the Marist rearguard.

Thistle breached the defence in the last minute, Beale crossing from near the byline on the right in to Hansen, whose first-time shot from six metres gave O’Neill no chance.

Thistle had other opportunities too. In the 63rd minute, Sables’ shot was tipped past the post by O’Neill In the 70th, Murphy’s shot was scrambled clear of the goal-line by several Marist players. In the 82nd minute, a Hansen attempt was deflected over the bar by Hemmington. A minute later, Beale headed a Murphy cross just past the near post.

Referee Peter McFadyen controlled the game well, his task made easier by the spirit in which it was played.

Logan, who had paid tribute on social media to the 22 players who turned out for the team during their league campaign, said the cup win was a good squad performance.

Asked about the possibility of playing in the first division next year, he said: “We’re too old to go up a league.”

Thistle Vintage-Masters coach Geoff Griffin said Marist were the better team on the day.

“They took their chances and could have had a couple more goals,” he said. “Their defence did well to get a foot in when it really mattered.”