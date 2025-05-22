“There’s a Friday night hockey game this week because Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) have a club function on this weekend,” Poverty Bay hockey operations manager Louise Teneti said.

“I would suggest Waituhi will have the edge over the Masters, who are struggling with a couple of injuries.

“It’s a good opportunity for Waituhi to work on some attacking form.”

The 12.30pm game on Saturday between Boys’ High and Traktion should be a close one.

“It will be action-packed,” Teneti said. “Boys’ High are playing some nice hockey.

“The outcome will be a matter of legs versus heads – the students’ fitness against the experienced minds of Traktion.”

The women take over the turf after that.

At 2pm, Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI will be looking for their first points of the season, as will their opponents, GMC Kowhai.

Both sides are pointless at the bottom of the table – Kowhai have a superior points differential of -8 to Girls’ High’s -18 – although Kowhai have played one more game.

“I think this is going to be a nice game between the two of them,” Teneti said. “They are evenly matched, and again it will be a matter of legs against minds.”

At 3.30pm, reigning champions GMC Green and PGG Wrightson Ngatapa go into their match on the same points on the women’s table, both sides having won their two games so far.

The Green Machine lead on points differential, having scored 17 goals and conceded none to Ngatapa’s 5 goals for and 1 against.

“At this point, GMC Green probably have the better strike power,” Teneti said.

“Ngatapa need to find a bit more going forward, get the ball up to their strikers and get it into the net.

“The Green Machine, on the other hand, are tracking nicely and just need to continue building their season.”