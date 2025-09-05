Advertisement
Junior basketball tournament involving Gisborne team a celebration of Kiwi great Kenny McFadden

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
Keen to honour a great man and see good hoops on show at the Kenny McFadden Memorial Tournament are Ngā Tuakana o Mai Rāwhiti Poitūkohu (Gizzy Hoops) Under-16s manager Paris Wilson (left), Gizzy Hoops founder and assistant coach Harriet "Peips" Tautau and tuakana tautoko Dom Wilson. Photo / Bev Hauiti

The late Kenny McFadden touched more lives than he won National Basketball League titles, played NBL games or scored points.

Ex-Wellington Saints guard and coach McFadden – a friend to NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson and mentor to Kiwi NBA star Stephen Adams – won four New Zealand

