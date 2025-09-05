Gisborne has an U16 team competing, led by head coach Damian Whitten and captain Keiha Blackman.

Tautau, known to most as Peips, said: “Our purpose is to honour and pay tribute to Kenny through our Gizzy Hoops development initiative, and celebrate his legacy and dedication to nurturing young talent.

“He was a beloved figure in the basketball community, known for his passionate commitment to empowering youth and fostering their potential both on and off the court.

“Kenny was my coach mentor outside of Te Tairāwhiti, and a close friend to our family. By establishing this kaupapa we aim to preserve his vision of creating opportunities for young athletes to grow, learn and succeed ... [and] have it serve as a lasting reminder of his contributions, inspiring future generations to uphold his values of perseverance, community and excellence in basketball.

“This initiative will help ensure that his impact continues to resonate, motivating aspiring players and enriching the sporting community in Kenny’s memory: ‘Shoot for the moon’.”

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti chief executive and basketball player Stefan Pishief is on board with the initiative.

“Basketball’s more than just a game. It reflects life,” he said. “Community ball is massive in Tairāwhiti, thanks to local champions like Peips, who strive to give opportunities to our kids that will challenge and support them in equal measure.

“It’s about learning life skills towards positive pathways. The growth we’ve seen in many of our rangatahi over the years has been inspiring.

“This memorial tournament is an awesome kaupapa, acknowledging the living legend that Kenny was and someone who cared about Tairāwhiti. I can’t wait to see it in action.”