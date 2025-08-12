LOB Traktion's Jack Willock scored twice against Gisborne Boys' High School First XI as LOB won 4-2 and sealed a place in the Poverty Bay men's club hockey Premier final against reigning champions YMP. Photo / Mai Gooch

Traditional rivals LOB Traktion and YMP will meet in the Poverty Bay men’s club hockey premier final after a thrilling do-or-die showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion defeated Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI 4-2 on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

It highlighted a weekend that mixed big scores with tight finishes to entertain the hardy spectators who turned up on the coldest day of the year.

Traktion, after drawing with YMP last Thursday night, went into the Saturday game having to beat the students to book a place in the final.

Boys’ High needed at least a draw to stay in the hunt. They have a game in hand (against Waituhi) this weekend, while it was the last round-robin match for LOB, who started Saturday’s clash one point ahead of the students on the table.