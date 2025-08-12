“The Traktion-Gisborne Boys’ High School match was a fantastic game between two teams that had everything to play for,” Poverty Bay Hockey chairman Kohere Tupara said.
“Traktion dominated the first half but the Boys’ High goalkeeper [Francois Louw] kept his side in the game with some tremendous saves.
“Traktion’s execution proved the difference and they will return to the Premier men’s final for the first time since 2022.”
Former Boys’ High player Jack Willock scored two goals and Anthony Boyder and Josh Lardelli the others for Traktion.
Ollie Egan scored both goals for the students, who replaced Louw with an outfield player late in the game in a bid to close the deficit.
The clash between Waituhi and LPSC Resene Masters was also an end-to-end nailbiter - Waituhi winning 4-3.
“It went right down to the wire as the Masters fought to the final whistle,” Tupara said.
Henry Mohi (Waituhi) and Derek Peach (Masters) got doubles.
In women’s games, consistent pressure and clinical finishing summed up PGG Wrightson Ngatapa’s 7-0 whitewash of GMC Kowhai.
“Ngatapa were just too sharp for them,” Tupara said.
Leigh Twigley and Mackenzie Cassie scored hat-tricks.
The GMC Green juggernaut rolled on with an 11-0 win over Gisborne Girls’ High First XI.
“It took GMC Green some time to get going against the students, but once they did, they took control,” Tupara said.
“The Green Machine once again proved why they are the team to beat in women’s hockey in 2025.”
Three players racked up hat-tricks – Jess Candy, Caroline Maclaurin and Heni-Kamaia Thompson.
It will be a battle of the “Greens” when GMC and Ngatapa meet in the Premier women’s final.
“We have two more weeks left of senior hockey,” PB Hockey operations manager Louise Teneti said.
“Finals will be played out on August 23, which will be 1 versus 2 and 3 versus 4 for final placings.”
SCOREBOARD
Women: GMC Green 11 (Jess Candy 3, Caroline Maclaurin 3, Heni-Kamaia Thompson 3, Maia Brown, Bree Thompson) Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI 0.
PGG Wrightson Ngatapa 7 (Leigh Twigley 3, Mackenzie Cassie 3, Briar Robb) GMC Kowhai 0.
Men: Waituhi 4 (Henry Mohi 2, Kayden Brown, MatT Pepere) LPSC Resene Masters 3 (Derek Peach 2, Wade Manson).
LPSC Traktion 4 (Jack Willock 2, Anthony Boyder, Josh Lardelli) Gisborne Boys’ High First XI (Ollie Egan 2).