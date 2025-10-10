Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Injury blow to Poverty Bay for Heartland Championship semifinal against North Otago

Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Poverty Bay have been dealt a huge blow with the injury loss of outstanding No 8 Uini Fetalaiga. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay have been dealt a huge blow with the injury loss of outstanding No 8 Uini Fetalaiga. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One Chance was a platinum album, a movie and a memoir of opera-singing underdog Paul Potts. That title is also the stark rugby reality facing Poverty Bay Weka on Saturday.

The Paoraian Manuel-Harman-coached Weka play North Otago Old Golds (2.30pm kick-off) in Ōamaru in the Lochore Cup (fifth-to-eighth) semifinals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save