Jay Casey ended a streak of runner-up finishes when he and daughter Quaylahn Casey won the Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls open pairs.
They beat father-and-son Mike and Dylan Foster 10-9 in a final that featured brilliant bowls and dramatic changes in fortune.
Fourteen teams played in the Gisborne ReseneColorShop-sponsored tournament at the Cosmopolitan Club last Sunday.
After four preliminary rounds, five pairs made it to the post-qualification rounds. Three teams had a bye while Matthew Foster and Jaykwan Casey played Jay Casey and daughter Quaylahn to decide the fourth semifinal team.
It was 7-7 going into the ninth and last end. Foster had the last bowl but was unable to gain the shot, and Jay and Quaylahn Casey took the win, 8-7.
The Casey pair continued to peg back the deficit and finished with an 8-6 win.
The final – between the Caseys and the Foster father and son pair – was also close.
After three ends, the Caseys were 4-0 up. In the fourth, Jay Casey played a great shot to drag the kitty and hold four shots on the end. Dylan Foster managed to cut out two shots with his final bowl, and the Fosters trailed 6-0.
Great draw bowls by both Mike and Dylan Foster in the fifth end reduced the deficit to three. They then gained two more points to trail 6-5 after the sixth end.
Quaylahn Casey played phenomenal draw bowls to give the Caseys a 7-5 lead after the seventh end.
Fortunes changed in the eighth end. A great replacement shot, followed by another drawn shot from Dylan Foster, meant the Fosters earned four points and led 9-7 going into the last end.
However, the Caseys kept their cool and played brilliantly to gain three points in the last end to win the game 10-9.
This was Jay’s fourth centre title. It has been a bit of a wait – following his third centre success, he had had several runner-up finishes. It was the second centre title for promising junior bowler Quaylahn Casey.
Haskin wins PBEC handicap singles
Sean Haskin topped a 15-strong field to win the PBEC handicap singles played recently.
Bowlers were assigned handicaps from zero to 13, based on their skill level.