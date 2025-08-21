Advertisement
Indoor Bowls: Gisborne father and daughter a deadly duo in Poverty Bay-East Coast open pairs

By Coraline Campbell-Whitehead
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Quaylahn Casey and dad Jay Casey won the Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls centre open pairs.

Jay Casey ended a streak of runner-up finishes when he and daughter Quaylahn Casey won the Poverty Bay-East Coast indoor bowls open pairs.

They beat father-and-son Mike and Dylan Foster 10-9 in a final that featured brilliant bowls and dramatic changes in fortune.

Fourteen teams played in the Gisborne Resene

