Last year she was helping Waikohu to a historic first Premier Grade women's title. This year, Marcia Beale (pictured in Waikohu colours) is with the rejuvenated High School Old Girls side and played a prominent role in their win over Waikohu on Saturday to lift HSOG to top of the table. Picture / Paul Rickard

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Last year she was helping Waikohu to a historic first Premier Grade women's title. This year, Marcia Beale (pictured in Waikohu colours) is with the rejuvenated High School Old Girls side and played a prominent role in their win over Waikohu on Saturday to lift HSOG to top of the table. Picture / Paul Rickard

High School Old Girls made a strong statement as the business end of the netball season nears when they triumphed over defending Premier champions Waikohu on Saturday.

The Pak’nSave competition game in the YMCA ended 50-43 to Taste One HSOG who led all the way - 12-6 after the first quarter, 27-20 at halftime and 37-32 heading into the last 15 minutes.

It was a fiercely fought competition from the first whistle with every pass contested and the ball going up and down the court. It took a minute for the first goal to be scored.

HSOG settled better and were soon 9-2 up. They delivered long, hard passes through the court and their players moved speedily on to the ball.

HSOG also used zone defence effectively, making it difficult for Claydens Waikohu to move the ball down the centre of the court and into their shooters.