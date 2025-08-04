HSOG circle defenders Alex Sinclair and Joaquina Kaa proved a formidable barrier for Waikohu get the ball past. Both collected many tips and intercepts.

Shooter Marcia Beale had a strong game for the full hour. She drove the back line at speed, moved in and out of the goal circle to give her feeders good options, and slotted a high percentage of goals.

Waikohu made changes and their team defence was stronger in the second half - securing several turnovers - while their attackers delivered better ball into their shooters.

However, HSOG remained in front and did not let the scoreline get closer than four goals.

Beale also changed her play to counteract Waikohu’s revamped defence and some great ball was delivered into fellow shooter Lauren Bennett, who had good stats as well.

It was an impressive team effort by HSOG to win by seven goals and not let Waikohu collect a losing bonus point.

HSOG’s win promoted them to first on the table on 36 points, with Turanga FM YMP second on 34, Waikohu third on 32 and Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A fourth on 16 (game in hand).

The students start the midweek Premier Grade action on Wednesday with a 6pm clash against Old Girls Whāngārā.

GGHS got in front at the end of the first quarter and stayed there the last time these teams met.

Both sides had runs of goals only for the other to peg it back.

Another competitive match is expected and OG Whāngārā will go in boosted by securing their first win of the season last year.

Consolidating fourth will be extra incentive for GGHS Snr A.

YMP take on HSOG in a top-of-the-table game at 7.30pm.

A lot of games have been played since these two last met on May 24, the first day of the 2025 season.

That game could have gone either way, with HSOG grabbing the lead at the end of the last quarter and getting home by four goals.

Both teams like to move the ball at speed and apply plenty of pressure in defence, so this should be a cracker as the top three jostle for position for the playoffs.

Other senior grade results -

Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 40 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 36, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 44 Horouta Rangatira 24, YMP Masters 32 Waikohu P2 31.

A Grade: Waikohu (2) 31 Whalis 30, Manutūkē 34 Tyre General Ngatapa 14.

A Reserve: Gisborne Girls’ High Jnr A 36 Enterprise Motors OBM 24, Kapiana A 26 GGHS Sen B 22, Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 26 Allwood Enterprises HSOG 19.

​1st Grade: Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 26 Turanga Panthers Gold 23, Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 42 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 22, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 26 Waikohu Social 26.

2nd Grade: Tūranga Pirates Maia 26 Tūranga Panthers Green 24, OBM OG 37 Tūranga Pirates Maia 24, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 27 Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 23.