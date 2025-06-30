Strong zone defence by HSOG made it a struggle for Whāngārā to get the ball through the court and errors slipped into their play.

HSOG pounced on those and converted their possession to points. Within minutes the scoreline had ballooned out to a 10-goal lead and, by the end of the quarter, it was 14, HSOG outscoring their opponents 22-5 in that third period.

Whāngārā tidied up their play in the last quarter and the game reverted to a competitive battle.

They won the quarter 16-12 but the deficit was too much to overcome.

HSOG shooters Marcia Beale and Lauren Bennett moved in, out and around the goal circle well, giving their feeders lots of options, while Kassie Owen delivered pinpoint passes into them.

At the other end, defenders Alex Sinclair and Joaquina Kaa are developing a good understanding and stopped many balls going into the circle.

Whāngārā shooter Tiara Weir had a strong game in her return to the netball court. She moved well, opening up the goal circle and directing play to make things easier for her feeders.

Materoa Poi, at goal keep and wing attack over the game, made some timely intercepts and linked both ends by delivering strong passes and making herself available as back-up.

Premier netball games in the YMCA on Wednesday start with a 6pm clash between Horouta Gold and HSOG.

These two teams are close on the table and have had some competitive games in their last outings.

Both like to move the ball at speed and work as a team on defence.

Turanga FM YMP play Whāngārā Old Girls at 7.30pm.

YMP will be looking to bounce back from a two-goal loss to defending champions Claydens Waikohu last Wednesday.

They gave a good display of skills and showed their expertise in working together on attack and defence.

Whāngārā played well on Saturday, but will need to step up further as YMP are adept at pressuring the ball carrier and creating turnovers.

Other senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) - Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 33 Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 32, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 31 YMP Masters 26, Waikohu P2 34 Horouta Rangatira 34.

A Grade: Waikohu (2) 33 Tawatapu Ora HSOG 28, Whalis 38 Tyre General Ngatapa 14.

A Reserve: Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 22 Kapiana A 8, GGHS Junior A 39 Enterprise Motors OBM 28, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 27 Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 20.

1st Grade: Waikohu Social 23 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 19, Tūranga Panthers Gold 38 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 6, Tūranga Pirates Manawa 24 Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 17.

2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 25 Tūranga Pirates Maia 11, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 32 Autotech HSOG 13, OBM OG 41 Tūranga Panthers Green 9.