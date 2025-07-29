Advertisement
History-making King of the Coast win to William Brown at Tolaga Bay

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

The reign continues ... William Brown at the prizegiving for the King of the Coast men's open at the Tolaga Bay Golf Club. Brown won the championship 16 for a history-making fourth year in a row.

The King ain’t dead. Long live the King.

William Brown’s reign over Tolaga Bay will last at least another year after a history-making victory in the 2025 King of the Coast men’s golf open over the weekend.

The 32-year-old became the first player in the 55 years of the King

