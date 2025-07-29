William Brown’s reign over Tolaga Bay will last at least another year after a history-making victory in the 2025 King of the Coast men’s golf open over the weekend.
The 32-year-old became the first player in the 55 years of the Kingof the Coast (KotC) to win the open championship four years in a row.
Not even the late East Coast legend Peter Rouse achieved that in a glittering KotC career featuring a record 11 titles.
No doubt, though, Rouse was raising a gin and water from above as Brown moved to five KotC crowns to go along with his other successes in Tairāwhiti’s three “majors” – the KotC, the Poverty Bay Open and the East Coast Open.
Brown, the Queenstown-based former Poverty Bay head greenkeeper, turned Sunday into “a day of best”.
Having admitted to being “a bit rough” on the Saturday in beating Kawerau’s T.K. Whata 5 and 4 in round one and Auckland-based Waikohu member David Solomann on the first extra hole in the afternoon quarter-finals, after “Solly” had birdied the 18th, Brown flicked the switch on Sunday.
He needed to. His semifinal opponent was Marcus Lloyd, a quality left-hander and New Zealand Māori Golf stalwart from Bay of Plenty’s Springfield course.
Brown saw off Lloyd 2 and 1 in what turned into a history-repeating day in several ways.
Last year, Brown also beat Lloyd in the semis – on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff – and just like 2024, it set up an all-Brown final against good mate Hukanui Brown.
Patutahi’s Brown – the KotC champion in 2019 – saw off Poverty Bay’s Tony Akroyd (sinking a 10m birdie putt on the second extra hole) and Mahia’s Wade Wesche to advance to a semifinal against Ōpōtiki’s Micky Huriwaka, who in round one played his 15-year-old son Elijah in a tournament for the first time ... and won on the 17th.
Huriwaka was 2-up with two holes to play, only for Brown to birdie the 17th and par the 18th to take it to extra holes, eventually winning on the 20th after Huriwaka three-putted.
Heading into the final, William Brown was well aware he was a victory away from exclusivity.
He won the first two holes against his fellow Tairāwhiti representative, then Hukanui got one back, but that hint of a comeback was obliterated from the sixth hole on.
William Brown won seven holes on the trot, four of those with birdies, in a Mike Tyson-like blitz that not only underlined his sovereignty over the KotC, but stamped an exclamation point on it.
“The second day was a whole lot different,” he said, estimating he was 5-under over the two rounds.
Brown has great respect for golfing history and was elated to have made his own. He plans to add to it too, although the Poverty Bay Open in September could be his only chance for the rest of 2025.
A greenkeeper at the Jack’s Point course (he plays pennants golf for Cromwell), Brown is set to move into an irrigation technician role.