An ecstatic Ngātapa team react after the final whistle goes in the Poverty Bay women's club hockey A Grade final on Saturday. Ngātapa beat reigning champions GMC Green 2-1 – the only game GMC lost all season. Photo / Mai Gooch
The second half was closer, but Traktion could not break through a strong YMP defence.
Teneti said it was a “powerhouse performance” by YMP.
“From the outset they were relentless, with Tamanay Tuhou leading the charge and bagging a hat-trick, well supported by James Torrie, Kohere Tupara and Thomas Rutene, who each added a goal to the tally.
“LPSC LOB fought hard but couldn’t contain YMP’s speed, precision and dominance across the turf.
“The final whistle confirmed what had been clear from early on. YMP were in complete control and thoroughly deserving of the championship title.”
The champion YMP team were William Johnston-Priest, Tamanay Tuhou, Kyle Tupara, Gareth Knox, Hamish Swann, Chris Fox, James Torrie (player-coach), Alex Hyland, Wini Tarawa, Kohere Tupara (captain), Thomas Rutene, Matty Waikari, Heath Tupara, Aorangi Tuhou, Zane Tuhou. William Cooper, and manager Dallas Kerr.