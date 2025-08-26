Advertisement
Historic win to Ngātapa on Poverty Bay club hockey grand finals day in Gisborne

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

An ecstatic Ngātapa team react after the final whistle goes in the Poverty Bay women's club hockey A Grade final on Saturday. Ngātapa beat reigning champions GMC Green 2-1 – the only game GMC lost all season. Photo / Mai Gooch

History was made in Poverty Bay club hockey’s finals day Saturday when Ngātapa pulled off a stunning victory in the A Grade women’s final, their first-ever Premier title.

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa defeated reigning champions GMC Green 2-1 in a thrilling game on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

