“GMC came into the final as clear favourites, having gone unbeaten all season. On paper, they looked unstoppable.

“But Ngātapa, with nothing to lose, came out hard, physical and fast right from the opening whistle.

“Their intensity paid off with goals to Kate Pahina and Lucy McHugh, putting the pressure squarely on the reigning champs.

“GMC showed composure when Tori Wharepapa pulled a goal back, but despite multiple attacking chances, they couldn’t find another way through,” Teneti said.

“Ngātapa’s goalkeepers, Tess Meban and Lena Martin, stood tall under relentless pressure, pulling off several crucial saves on the line to secure the victory.

“It was a historic moment for Ngātapa – toppling a dominant GMC side and lifting their first A Grade championship in unforgettable style.”

Poverty Bay Hockey chairman Kohere Tupara said GMC Green had their chances, but they just could not execute.

“Ngātapa came out on to the turf for the final energised and looking like they were up for the huge task ahead of them. Well done, Ngātapa.”

The champion Ngātapa team were Tessa Meban, Lena Martin, Briar Robb, Elise Levy, Deana Cook (captain), Lucinda Candy, Hannah Wallbank, Mackenzie Cassie, Kate Pahina (player-coach), Katie McKibbin, Jo Kirkpatrick, Jaz Hickling, Jessie Bourke, Olivia Angland, Lulu Parker, Leigh Twigley, Heidi Fraser, Lucy McHugh and manager Amy Spence.

The men’s A Grade final went as expected.

Reigning champions Laidlaw YMP A completed an unbeaten season with an emphatic 6-0 win victory over LPSC LOB Traktion.

“We came out firing early and built momentum quickly,” Tupara, also the YMP captain, said.

“We played really well as a team, dominating the first half in which we scored five goals.”

The second half was closer, but Traktion could not break through a strong YMP defence.

Teneti said it was a “powerhouse performance” by YMP.

“From the outset they were relentless, with Tamanay Tuhou leading the charge and bagging a hat-trick, well supported by James Torrie, Kohere Tupara and Thomas Rutene, who each added a goal to the tally.

“LPSC LOB fought hard but couldn’t contain YMP’s speed, precision and dominance across the turf.

“The final whistle confirmed what had been clear from early on. YMP were in complete control and thoroughly deserving of the championship title.”

The champion YMP team were William Johnston-Priest, Tamanay Tuhou, Kyle Tupara, Gareth Knox, Hamish Swann, Chris Fox, James Torrie (player-coach), Alex Hyland, Wini Tarawa, Kohere Tupara (captain), Thomas Rutene, Matty Waikari, Heath Tupara, Aorangi Tuhou, Zane Tuhou. William Cooper, and manager Dallas Kerr.

LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea started finals day with a 2-1 win over GMC Kowhai in the women’s playoff for third.

“It was a tight and determined battle,” Teneti said.

“Paikea struck through Taimania Clark and Jo Cumming, while Amie-Lee Waiwai kept GMC in the game with a well-taken goal.

“Despite late pressure, Paikea held firm to secure the win.”

Tupara said it was a close battle.

“Paikea came out firing, but the Kowhai defence held firm for a lot of the game. It could have gone either way, but Paikea came out victorious.”

The Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI (GBHS) beat Waituhi 4-2 in the men’s playoff for third.

“GBHS proved too strong in a fast-paced, end-to-end clash,” Teneti said. “Hat-trick hero Ollie Egan lit up the final with a clinical performance, while Patrick McInnes added another to the tally.

“Henry Mohi kept Waituhi in touch with two fine goals, but GBHS showed their class and composure to seal the victory.”

Tupara said: “Waituhi were hungry for an upset and led two-nil early, but the students had too much in the tank for them and pushed on to win it.”