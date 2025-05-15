At the end of the first day, BoP led with 78 points, followed by PBEC on 73, Tauranga 71 and HB 66.

Scoring remained close on Sunday. The day started with a round of singles from which HB surged to the lead on 93, two ahead of PBEC (91), followed by BoP on 87 and Tauranga 81.

At the completion of the pairs round, BoP had regained the lead with 105, PBEC trailed on 100 and HB and Tauranga were close behind on 99 and 96 respectively.

A tense round of fours determined the final placings.

PBEC secured all 16 points from their matches to secure overall victory.

The final points were PBEC 116, HB 109, BoP 105 and Tauranga 102.

Top PBEC scorers were Dylan Foster with 7.5 wins from nine games; Leighton Shanks, Warren Gibb and Keith Setter with seven wins; Matthew Foster with 6.5 wins; and Kayla Trowell with six wins.

While the PBEC team were in Napier, brother and sister Sean and Sophie Haskins travelled to Whakatāne for the North Island Eastern Zone singles and pairs event for players with up to five years of indoor bowls experience.

From a field of 14, Sean and Sophie qualified in the singles event. Sean made it to the final against defending champion Matthew Spargo, of Tauranga, who retained the title with a 14-5 win.