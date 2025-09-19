Thames Valley rugby legend and head coach David Harrison, who with Joe Murray last year guided the Swamp Foxes to Meads Cup glory with a 37-29 win over Mid Canterbury Hammers in the final, has a high regard for NPEC.

“We’re excited to not just play, but also host the Sky Blues here. It should be a great spectacle,” Harrison said.

“This season we’ve made a bit of a slow start with a number of debutants and new learnings for the team, but we’re making some progress. The next few weeks are big for us.”

Harrison’s team are eighth on the 12-team table with two wins and 14 points, while the Kaupoi are bottom, yet to register a point.

The Thames Valley coach, however, is aware the Kaupoi like to attack from all points on the park and pose a danger in that area.

The Kahu Tamatea-coached Coast have laid on some excellent tries this season. It is the ability to correctly read and respond to their opponents’ forward thrust that requires attention. More than once in 2025 a turnover on attack has resulted in the opposition going 80m to score.

A strained left hamstring means regular Kaupoi skipper and centre Apirana Pewhairangi is out for two weeks, but Haerewa has led the Sky Blues with distinction before.

The No 8, supported by the likes of scrum anchor Perrin Manuel, lock Hoani Te Moana and second-five eighths Leigh Bristowe – one of the best midfield backs in the competition – will leave nothing in the tank.

Wharenui Hawera is to start at first-five, replacing Carlos, Kemp, and powerful back row forward Will Bolingford will come off the bench.

The referee is Waikato’s Ben Woolerton.

Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi, 1-15: Manahi Brooking, Grecia McNamara-Taele, Perrin Manuel (vc), Hoani Te Moana, Gabriel Te Kani, Te Aotahi Tuhaka, Uetaha Wanoa, Hone Haerewa (c), Hamuera Moana, Wharenui Hawera, Kris Palmer, Leigh Bristowe, Tutere Waenga, Treymaine Butler, Leethan Tipene-Rawiri. Res: Erutini Walker, Uenuku Kohatu, Puri Hauiti, Rico Te Kani, William Bolingford, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Carlos Kemp, Tipene Meihana.

Final showdown for East Coast Hamoterangi

Ngāti Porou East Coast women face the biggest match in their history when they take on Whanganui in the Heartland North Island Women’s Championship at Whakarua Park in Ruatōria (midday kickoff) on Saturday.

And the Hamoterangi side are looking to repeat history in the space of the week, having pipped Whanganui 30-29 in their fourth and final round-robin game to earn the No 1 spot and hosting rights for the final.

As part of the day, the NPEC union is promoting a Sky Blues theme, encouraging fans to dress up in the Coast colours.

A best costume competition will be held at halftime.