Historic day as Thames Valley Foxes host Ngāti Porou East Coast in Coromandel

Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

No 8 Hone Haerewa (with ball) will captain Ngāti Porou East Coast in their 50th clash with Thames Valley in what will be the first time the sides have met in the Coromandel. Photo / Paul Rickard

It will be a day never to be forgotten at the Coromandel Rugby Football and Sports Club.

The Thames Valley Swamp Foxes host the Hone Haerewa-led Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi for the first time in the Coromandel on Saturday.

The week six Heartland Championship game kicks off at 2.05pm

