Drivers could go up or down groups depending on results, with the ultimate aim of making the feature final.

Harley Davis does a victory lap in his "Hulk Smash" machine. Davis won the 12-lap feature final race of Eastland Kart Club's last meeting of the season, and also posted the fastest lap time of the day. Photo / Maggie Asplet

The top five from A group, top three from B group, top two from C group and top two from a repechage race qualified for the final, which was run over 12 laps as the last race of the day - the winner crowned Anzac champion.

Davis and “Hulk Smash” took the win and new meaning was given to a “rolling finish” to decide the minor placings.

As they approached the finish, Daniel Taylor and Seth Hall made contact, sending Hall flipping over the line for second and Taylor crossing in third.

Hall suffered a sore knee but was otherwise fine.

Shaun Barwick was fourth, Shane Murrell fifth and Logan Irvine fifth.

Mike Vita won the repechage, with Mark Vizi-Toroa second and Sam Hughes third.

Davis also posted the fastest lap of the day - 22.074 seconds.

Jose Govender in front of Nixen Gooch in the junior class racing at Eastland Kart Club's Anzac Champs. Gooch won a run-off with Govender for the overall honours. Photo / Maggie Asplet

In group A races, wins went to Evan Mooney, Davis and Hall.

Davis had two seconds while Hall had a second.

Taylor had two thirds and Hall posted a third.

In B group races, Murrell, Vita and Mooney had a win apiece; seconds went to Irvine, Barwick and Dion Lund; and Barry Irvine (2) and Murrell had third placings.

C group wins went to Roger Moss, Tessa Irvine and Ian McGrory; seconds to Ben Adcock, Vizi-Toroa and Hughes; and thirds to Irvine, Dallas Wanoa and Adcock.

The kids’ classes were raced over four heats for points.

Asha Hughes won the rookies class with two wins, a second and a third placing.

Asha Hughes leads Juvae Govender and Kolten Irvine in an Eastland Kart Club rookies class race. Hughes was the overall winner on the day. Photo / Maggie Asplet

A run-off was required to decide second and third - Kolten Irvine beating Juvae Govender.

Geo Gooch had a second and Chloe Hughes a third over the races.

A four-lap run-off was also needed to decide first and second in the junior class after Nixen Gooch and Josie Govender ended tied on points. Gooch took the honours.

Both had two wins, a second and a third placing over the four races.

Pyper Irvine was third overall with two seconds and two thirds.

Shaun Barwick was adult driver of the day while Kolten Irvine was kids’ driver of the day.

Logan Irvine achieved the most places gained.