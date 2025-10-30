Pyper August shows good form on her way to winning the mid grade kata at the MKNZ East Coast Karate Championship at the Campion College gymnasium.

Hall of fame members in Gisborne for karate competition

Three New Zealand Martial Arts Hall of Fame members were present for the MKNZ East Coast Karate Championship in Gisborne at Labour Weekend.

Ron Discombe of Auckland, Peter Jennings of Wellington and Richard Wooster of Hawke’s Bay were among the Matsushima Kyokushin New Zealand guests who attended the first tournament hosted by Ormond Kyokushin Karate.

Leo Proudfoot lands a fight-winning high kick as referee and martial arts hall of fame member Richard Wooster watches during the MKNZ East Coast Karate Championship in Gisborne.

Fifty competitors put in a total of 75 entries for the tournament, which was held at the Campion College gymnasium.

Competitors from Hawke’s Bay, Woodville and Wellington were among those who took part.