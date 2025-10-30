Three New Zealand Martial Arts Hall of Fame members were present for the MKNZ East Coast Karate Championship in Gisborne at Labour Weekend.
Ron Discombe of Auckland, Peter Jennings of Wellington and Richard Wooster of Hawke’s Bay were among the Matsushima Kyokushin New Zealand guests who attended the firsttournament hosted by Ormond Kyokushin Karate.
Fifty competitors put in a total of 75 entries for the tournament, which was held at the Campion College gymnasium.
Competitors from Hawke’s Bay, Woodville and Wellington were among those who took part.