The Solomanns returned home with a three-from-four win record as Waikohu lost 6-2 to Te Puia Hot Springs in the morning matchplay and drew 4-all with Electrinet Park (1) in the afternoon.

Glenn, who won the Sportsman Trophy as player of the pennants in 2024, won both his matches at No 1, including the prized scalp of Park’s Dan Collier 2 and 1.

David, at No 2, bounced back from a 1-up loss to Jason Devery to beat Reedy 3 and 2.

Eddie Brown Jr was the star of Patutahi (1) title win in 2024 - winning seven of his eight matches and halving one - and has continued where he left off.

Brown won both his matches as the reigning champs whitewashed Park (2) 8-0, then downed Patutahi (2) 6-2 to be top of the points standings.

The talking point of that second-round clash, however, was Patutahi (2) No 3 Dean Pohatu’s shock 3 and 2 win over Hukanui Brown.

Dwayne Russell also had a couple of wins for the Tahi while Shayde Skudder had a win at No 1 in the morning, then headed back to Gisborne to lead YMP Premier club rugby team into battle against High School Old Boys.

Waikohu’s Ethine Reeves also did the pennants golf-Premier rugby double although he was beaten by Te Puia’s John Wyllie before returning to the city to turn out for Tapuae.

Peter Stewart led the Park (1) efforts with two comfortable wins - 7 and 6 over Tim Adamson in a morning 6-2 team victory; and 4 and 3 against Terry Reeves in their 4-all afternoon duel with Waikohu.

Stewart’s teammate Brad Reynolds inflicted the biggest loss of the day, winning the opening nine holes against Park men’s club captain Mike Christophers (playing for Waikohu) in a 9 and 8 decimation.

Other players to rack up two wins over the day were Neil Hansen (Patutahi 1), Zach Rolls (Poverty Bay), Hayden Keast (Poverty Bay), Thomas Donovan (Te Puia) and Devery.

Poverty Bay No 1 Pete Anderson had a win and a half as his side ended the day on a healthy 11 points, three behind Patutahi (1).

Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants results:

ROUND 1

Patutahi (1) 8 Electrinet Park (2) 0 (Patutahi names first): Shayde Skudder def Craig Christophers 1-up; Eddie Brown Jnr def Bailey Matoe 6 and 5; Dwayne Russell def Sel Peneha 6 and 4; Neil Hansen def Anthony Pahina 2 and 1.

Poverty Bay 6 Patutahi (2) 2: Pete Anderson def Lyall Anania 4 and 3; Zach Rolls def Regan Hindmarsh 3 and 2; Hayden Keast def Dean Pohatu 5 and 3; Reece Witters lost to Hamish Harris 2-down.

Electrinet Park (1) 6 Tolaga Bay 2: Dan Collier def Bruce Yates 3 and 2; Anaru Reedy def Taine Lincoln 3 and 2; Peter Stewart def Tim Adamson 7 and 6; Brad Reynolds lost to William Aupouri 1-down.

Te Puia Hot Springs 6 Waikohu 2: Wade Wesche lost to Glenn Solomann 3 and 2; Jason Devery def David Solomann 1-up; Thomas Donovan def Terry Reeves 6 and 4; John Wyllie def Ethine Reeves 5 and 4.

ROUND 2

Patutahi (1) 6 Patutahi (2) 2: Dwayne Russell def Lyall Anania 2 and 1; Neil Hansen def Regan Hindmarsh 4 and 3; Hukanui Brown lost to Dean Pohatu 3 and 2; Eddie Brown Jnr def Hamish Harris 4 and 3.

Poverty Bay 5 Electrinet Park (2) 3: Pete Anderson halved with Craig Christophers; Zach Rolls def Bailey Matoe 3 and 2; Hayden Keast def Sel Peneha 1-up; Reece Witters lost to Anthony Pahina.

Electrinet Park (1) 4 Waikohu 4: Dan Collier lost to Glenn Solomann 2 and 1; Anaru Reedy lost to David Solomann 3 and 2; Peter Stewart def Terry Reeves 4 and 3; Brad Reynolds def Mike Christophers 9 and 8.

Te Puia Hot Springs 4 Tolaga Bay 4: Wade Wesche lost to Bruce Yates 3 and 2; Jason Devery def Taine Lincoln 1-up; Thomas Donovan def Tim Adamson 5 and 4; Mark Higham lost to William Aupouri 3 and 2.

Standings: Patutahi (1) 14; Poverty Bay 11; Te Puia Hot Springs 10; Electrinet Park (1) 10; Tolaga Bay 6; Waikohu 4; Patutahi (2) 4; Electrinet Park (2) 3.