Thistle’s 15-man squad featured eight teenagers, all of whom gained valuable playing time and gave coach Tam Crarer plenty to be excited about.
The Jags suffered two blows before kick-off. The Eastern Premiership’s top goal scorer, Jimmy Somerton (33 goals), was unwell, but travelled with the team and started on the bench.
Regular goalkeeper Mark Baple failed a late fitness test, so 19-year-old Alex Shanks, who has some keeper experience, put up his hand to replace the highly experienced Baple.
Shanks went on to have a superb game between the posts, receiving high praise from coach Cramer.
The home side struck in the 20th minute with a goal to striker Jay Mason, and that was the score at halftime.
Cramer made two substitutions at the break, bringing on Sam Patterson and Jay Houthuijzen.
Port Hill doubled their lead in the 51st minute with a goal to fullback Nick Yorke, leaving Thistle with it all to play for.
Somerton came on in the 59th minute and as the saying goes, “cometh the hour, cometh the man”.
Somerton scored from the penalty spot right on 60 minutes – his first touch of the ball – and two minutes later Patterson levelled the scoreline.
It gave the Jags players and coaching staff the belief, but only two minutes later Port Hill midfielder Jamie Provines dealt a blow to that with what turned out to be the deciding goal.
Coach Cramer thought his side was unlucky and deserved something from the game.
They overcame late line-up changes, illness and injury, and they all played well, he said.
Cramer sang the praises of Shanks in goal, but gave his player of the day to Gavin Derr, who he said had an outstanding match.
“With a very young squad and all our changes, there were a lot of positives to take out of this match,” Cramer said.
This weekend, bottom-of-the-table HSOB-GBHS are scheduled to play Maycenvale United on Childers Road Reserve 2 at 12.30pm, United travel to Napier to face ninth-placed Napier Marist and Thistle are hosting Western Rangers at Childers Road Reserve 1 at 2.45pm.
Tairāwhiti football results
Tairāwhiti men’s championship: Smash Palace Shockers Gold 3 HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High Reserves 0, Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 5 C&G Plumbing HSOB Black Hearts 1, Versatile Gisborne Thistle 1 Thistle Athletic Bobcats 5.
Points (after 13 games): Thistle Athletic Bobcats 30, Wainui Sharks 29, *Shockers Gold 24, HSOB Black Hearts 15, Gisborne Thistle 10, *HSOB GBHS Res 1.
*Shockers and HSOB GBHS have played 12 games.
Tairāwhiti division 2, top 6: QRS WAiroa Athletic 1 Gisborne Thistle Vintage 4, Marist Shockers FC 8 Coates Associates Wainui Demons 0, Ngatapa Brandt Silkies 2 Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Salty Dogs 1.
Points (after 12 games): Marist 32, Thistle Vintage 30, Wainui Salty Dogs 26, Ngatapa 17, Wairoa Athletic 16, Wainui Demons 16.
Bottom 5: Heavy Equipment Gisborne United 2nds 4 Thistle Thunder 2, Smash Palace Shockers Green 5 HSOB Sports Club Campion 1.
Points (after 12 games): *Gisborne United 13, Thistle Thunder 12, *HSOB Eels 10, Shockers Green 9. HSOB Campion 9.
*United and HSOB have played 11 games.
Tairāwhiti women: Tatapouri Marist Gisborne Thistle 0 Gisborne Laundry Service Wainui Riverina 4, Allan Kellett Panel and Paint Thistle Ladies 6 JT Contractors United 2, HSOG 0 Smash Palace Shockers Black 7.
Points (after 12 games): *Wainui Riverina 31, Shockers Black 28, *Thistle Ladies 20, United 15, Tatapouri Marist Gisborne Thistle 15, Shockers Red 6, HSOG 3.
*Wainui Riverina, Thistle Ladies have played 11 games.
Results from Central Football website