Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne football teams playing for position after Havelock North put title out of reach

By Jason Trowill
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne Thistle's Alex Shanks is tackled by a Taradale player in an Eastern Premiership game at Childers Road Reserve. Shanks put the goalkeeping gloves on for the Jags against Port Hill United on Saturday and had a superb game despite a 3-2 loss. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Thistle's Alex Shanks is tackled by a Taradale player in an Eastern Premiership game at Childers Road Reserve. Shanks put the goalkeeping gloves on for the Jags against Port Hill United on Saturday and had a superb game despite a 3-2 loss. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their title hopes have come to an end but Gisborne United and Gisborne Thistle still have plenty to play for heading into the last three weeks of the Eastern Premiership.

Havelock North Wanderers’ 5-1 thrashing of Maycenvale United on Saturday lifted them beyond the reach of Heavy Equipment Services United,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save