Gisborne Thistle's Alex Shanks is tackled by a Taradale player in an Eastern Premiership game at Childers Road Reserve. Shanks put the goalkeeping gloves on for the Jags against Port Hill United on Saturday and had a superb game despite a 3-2 loss. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne football teams playing for position after Havelock North put title out of reach

Gisborne Thistle's Alex Shanks is tackled by a Taradale player in an Eastern Premiership game at Childers Road Reserve. Shanks put the goalkeeping gloves on for the Jags against Port Hill United on Saturday and had a superb game despite a 3-2 loss. Photo / Paul Rickard

Their title hopes have come to an end but Gisborne United and Gisborne Thistle still have plenty to play for heading into the last three weeks of the Eastern Premiership.

Havelock North Wanderers’ 5-1 thrashing of Maycenvale United on Saturday lifted them beyond the reach of Heavy Equipment Services United, who had a default victory over HSOG-Gisborne Boys’ High, and Thistle, who were beaten 3-2 by Port Hill in Napier.

Second-placed Napier City Rovers Reserves’ 1-0 loss to Taradale means Wanderers have one hand on the title trophy. They lead the standings on 36 points, NCR Reserves are second on 30, United are third on 26 and Thistle fourth on 25 on goal difference from Maycenvale.

Wanderers’ clash this Saturday with a Taradale team on an eight-match winning streak could be crucial.

United’s win by default meant a young Thistle crew were the only Gisborne team in action on Saturday, and their match with Port Hill at Marewa Park was a tough, five-goal thriller.