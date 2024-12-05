Gold for Gisborne’s Mills at Oceania tournament in Auckland

Gisborne bowler Dayvinia Mills struck gold as a member of the Aotearoa Māori women's fours team at the Oceania Challenge tournament in Auckland. Photo / Trevor Mills

Gisborne bowler Dayvinia Mills won gold as a member of the Aotearoa Māori women’s four at the World Bowls Oceania Challenge tournament in Auckland.

Kahutia Bowling Club member and former national singles titleholder Mills played lead; former Blackjack and Wellington representative Lisa White, now of Kāpiti Coast, was at two; Waikato player Gaylene Kanawa was at three; and Auckland’s Aggie Motu was skip.

Other teams in the tournament were Australia Development, the New Zealand Under-26s, Samoa, Tonga, Norfolk Island, Niue, Tokelau and the Cook Islands.

Matches were played at the New Lynn and Royal Oak bowling clubs, both of which had covered greens and artificial carpet playing surfaces.

On the first day of the fours, Aotearoa Māori were unbeaten across four games of two seven-end sets (with three-end tiebreaks if needed).