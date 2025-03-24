“This year’s event boasts an impressive line-up of 370 athletes across 123 crews representing 30 clubs,” McClintock said.

“Female participation has experienced a significant increase in recent years – up 40% from 35 crews in 2021 to 52 crews in this year’s event.

“We attribute this growth to the SLSNZ Wāhine on Water IRB programme, which actively supports and mentors women in IRB racing.”

Founders of the Wāhine on Water initiative took part in the BP leaders for Life programme, where they recognised the low number of female IRB drivers and took action to address the gap.

“Since its launch we’ve seen steady growth in female participation – not only at events like this, but also in real-world surf rescues performed across the country,” McClintock said.

“The reintroduction of the masters division in 2024 has also contributed to the event’s expansion, providing an opportunity for former competitors to return to the sport while mentoring younger generations and refreshing their skills as IRB lifeguards, drivers and crew.”

Adding to the excitement, several clubs were fielding crews at the championships for first time in years, showcasing the ongoing development of IRB racing programmes in those regions, he said.

“There will also be an international component to heat up the competition with some transtasman rivalry with Australian club Kirra returning to the championships, continuing their recent tradition of competing in New Zealand’s premier IRB event.”

Defending champions Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service will be looking to add another title to their legacy after winning the North Island champs.

“Sunset’s open male and open female crews also claimed victory at the 2024 world championships, representing New Zealand as the Black Props ... meanwhile, St Kilda will be looking to build on their recent victory at the BP South Island championships.

“Waipu Cove is once again hosting the event after successfully running the North Island championships in 2023 and 2024, providing a spectacular setting for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of fast-paced IRB racing.”