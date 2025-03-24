Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s Waikanae among record entries for IRB nationals

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The IRB championships have attracted a record-sized field this year, among them four crews from Waikanae, and the action will be fast and intense across the three days at Waipu Cove, starting on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The IRB championships have attracted a record-sized field this year, among them four crews from Waikanae, and the action will be fast and intense across the three days at Waipu Cove, starting on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A record-breaking 123 crews from across the country and beyond are confirmed for the BP New Zealand Inflatable Rescue Boat championships at Waipu Cove, starting on Friday.

Entries include four crews from Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae – open, Under-23, U19 and masters.

“These championships are known as one of the most exhilarating events on the surf lifesaving sport calendar,” Surf Life Saving NZ national sport manager Lewis McClintock said.

“The event will see teams contest multiple high-speed, high-skill events, each demanding a mix of technical prowess, fitness and strategic teamwork.”

The crews will compete in the single-person rescue (where IRBs rescue a single patient, then returning to shore), mass rescue (rescuing two patients, then returning to shore), tube rescue (which includes a swim component) and assembly (fixing an outboard motor, then completing a mock rescue).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This year’s event boasts an impressive line-up of 370 athletes across 123 crews representing 30 clubs,” McClintock said.

“Female participation has experienced a significant increase in recent years – up 40% from 35 crews in 2021 to 52 crews in this year’s event.

“We attribute this growth to the SLSNZ Wāhine on Water IRB programme, which actively supports and mentors women in IRB racing.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Founders of the Wāhine on Water initiative took part in the BP leaders for Life programme, where they recognised the low number of female IRB drivers and took action to address the gap.

“Since its launch we’ve seen steady growth in female participation – not only at events like this, but also in real-world surf rescues performed across the country,” McClintock said.

“The reintroduction of the masters division in 2024 has also contributed to the event’s expansion, providing an opportunity for former competitors to return to the sport while mentoring younger generations and refreshing their skills as IRB lifeguards, drivers and crew.”

Adding to the excitement, several clubs were fielding crews at the championships for first time in years, showcasing the ongoing development of IRB racing programmes in those regions, he said.

“There will also be an international component to heat up the competition with some transtasman rivalry with Australian club Kirra returning to the championships, continuing their recent tradition of competing in New Zealand’s premier IRB event.”

Defending champions Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service will be looking to add another title to their legacy after winning the North Island champs.

“Sunset’s open male and open female crews also claimed victory at the 2024 world championships, representing New Zealand as the Black Props ... meanwhile, St Kilda will be looking to build on their recent victory at the BP South Island championships.

“Waipu Cove is once again hosting the event after successfully running the North Island championships in 2023 and 2024, providing a spectacular setting for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of fast-paced IRB racing.”

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport