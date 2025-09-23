Wainui's Lenny Quinn a scored a perfect 10 point ride out of 10 on one wave in his heat. He went on to finish second in his age group. Photo / Teddy Colbert

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wainui's Lenny Quinn a scored a perfect 10 point ride out of 10 on one wave in his heat. He went on to finish second in his age group. Photo / Teddy Colbert

Lenny Quinn from Wainui School was one of the standout Gisborne surfers in the New Zealand Primary School surfing competition at the weekend.

The 10-year-old produced a flawless 10-point ride in his heat and backed it up with a heat score of 18.67 points.

“That was one of the top performances in the entire competition,” a Gisborne team spokesman said.

Quinn finished second in the final in his Year 6 age group, with Orrin McCavana fifth and Jonny Hancock seventh.