Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s Lenny Quinn scores perfect ‘10′ at primary school surfing competition

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Wainui's Lenny Quinn a scored a perfect 10 point ride out of 10 on one wave in his heat. He went on to finish second in his age group. Photo / Teddy Colbert

Lenny Quinn from Wainui School was one of the standout Gisborne surfers in the New Zealand Primary School surfing competition at the weekend.

The 10-year-old produced a flawless 10-point ride in his heat and backed it up with a heat score of 18.67 points.

“That was one of the top

