In the Year 6 girls, Summer Hovell was the runner-up, while Jemima King placed fifth.
Waylon Lynch was the runner-up in the boys Year 7 and 8 category, Mac Crichton was third, Felix Tong placed fifth and Connall McCavana was seventh.
In the Year 7 and 8 girls, Maddie Smith placed fifth.
“It was a huge weekend for the team,” the team spokesman said.
“It showcased both the depth of talent across all divisions and a strong new wave of surfers emerging from Gisborne.
“They produced standout performances and some world-class scores in the mix.”
The event attracted about 80 young surfers from around the country.
It was run at the “Pipe” at Midway Beach on Saturday and Sunday.