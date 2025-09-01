He and Keith Tamanui had three wins, a differential of 10, and 14 ends won.
Teams played three rounds of eight-end games, with six rinks for triples and four rinks for pairs.
Runners-up were Dayvinia Mills (skip), Ray Smith and Marty Ryan, with two wins and a draw, a differential of 15, and 11 ends won.
Third were Graham Atkins (s), Tony Dobson and Coral Dunn, with two wins, a differential of 13, and nine ends won.
Fourth were Karen Pinn (s), Steve Jenkins and Pat Murton, with two wins, a differential of minus-two, and seven ends won.
Fifth were Del Tamanui (s), Les Whittington and Joyce Wagner, with two wins, a differential of minus-11, and eight ends won.