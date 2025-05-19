The latest round of the BIZminton business house badminton league featured some tight tussles.

One-sided tie scores in the social grade gave no indication of how close some of the games were in BIZminton business house badminton last week.

New teams Sweaty Newbies, Versatile Social and Ballerina Cappuccinos all won with consistent play.

The competitive grade had some tight contests. The tie between We R Family and RSL51s featured two drawn games.

Play has been excellent in this grade, with brilliant shots and well-thought-out tactics. Three junior players have joined the top guns and are holding their own.

The three teams who joined the competition last week had some excellent games. To help with the draw, two teams will have an extra tie this week.