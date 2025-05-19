Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s BIZminton social ties closer than scores suggest

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The latest round of the BIZminton business house badminton league featured some tight tussles.

One-sided tie scores in the social grade gave no indication of how close some of the games were in BIZminton business house badminton last week.

New teams Sweaty Newbies, Versatile Social and Ballerina Cappuccinos all won with consistent play.

The competitive grade had some tight contests. The tie between We R Family and RSL51s featured two drawn games.

Play has been excellent in this grade, with brilliant shots and well-thought-out tactics. Three junior players have joined the top guns and are holding their own.

The three teams who joined the competition last week had some excellent games. To help with the draw, two teams will have an extra tie this week.

RESULTS –

Social grade: Sweaty Newbies 6 Slammers 0; Versatile Social 6 Smashers 0; GDC Good Guys 3 Leaches 3, Good Gusy won on points countback 156-148; Ballerina Cappuccinos 5 Riversun Racquets 1.

Competitive: We R Family 3 RSL51s 1, two matches drawn; Versatile Pinoy 4 MakeShiftTeam 2.

Kents had the bye.

Draw for Thursday, May 22 –

6pm: Court 1, Slammers v Smashers; C2, Sweaty Newbies v Versatile Social; C3, Riversun Racquets v GDC Good Guys; C4, Ballerina Cappuccinos v Leaches.

7.15pm: C1, Smashers v Sweaty Newbies; C2, MakeShiftTeam v We R Family; C3, RSL51s v Kents.

Versatile Pinoy have the bye.

Duty team (to sweep courts and tidy upstairs at the end of night): Kents.

Queries to Linda White.

