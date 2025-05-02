The speed of Jacob Adams could be key for HSOB Gisborne Boys' High School as they look for the first points of their Eastern Premiership football campaign. Photo / Paul Rickard

If form means anything, Gisborne United should win their home match against Napier Marist in Eastern Premiership football at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday.

But while form matters, it is not everything. And that is the hope that Marist will bring to their match at 2.45pm after nearly three hours on the road.

They overcame a feisty HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School team at the Rectory a few weeks ago before crashing 7-1 at home to Electrinet Gisborne Thistle. But take away Jimmy Somerton’s five goals and it would have been 2-1.

Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United don’t have Somerton in their line-up but Josh Adams, Campbell Hall, Corey Adams and Dane Thompson can usually rustle up a few goals.

And with Aaron Graham and Kieran Venema guarding the gates in defensive midfield, and Kieran Higham and Ryan Anderson behind them, not much gets as far as goalkeeper Andy McIntosh.