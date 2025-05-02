The week before the big loss to Thistle, Marist scored first against league leaders Napier City Rovers Reserves and caused a few headaches before succumbing 2-1. They also showed plenty of heart in their game against Boys’ High and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Thistle are away to Western Rangers, with kickoff at 3pm at St Leonard’s Park, Hastings.
Rangers are near the bottom of the table, but their three losses have all been by only one goal. They have won just once, 4-2 against Taradale Reserves, and will hope Thistle bring a team depleted by injuries and unavailability.
That is often the case with travelling teams in this league, but Thistle are masters of making do. We’ll see if coach Tam Crarer’s football wanderers can return with a result.
HSOB Boys’ High face Maycenvale United, a team whose lowly position on the table masks a forward line and midfield with serious talent.
Their defenders also possess a useful turn of pace. It would be a feather in the cap of Boys’ High speedster Jacob Adams if he could outstrip them in Saturday’s game at 3pm at Mitre 10 Park, Hastings.
Lively striker Dakota Lucas is the dangerman for Maycenvale. His mobility and skill make him a handful for any marker, but Boys’ High coach Garrett Blair is confident his defenders are up to the task.
Skipper Shai Avni is being rested to allow him to recover from a hip injury, so Charlie Harvey gets a starting debut at right-back after several promising appearances as a substitute.
Blair believes the way Maycenvale play will allow Euan Cramer to create from deep positions, freeing up Matt Hills and Xavier Priestley-Mennie to move forward into attack.
A win would give Boys’ High their first points of the season.
Heading into week five, Thistle are sitting second on the table on nine points, with Gisborne United fourth also on nine, but with an inferior goal differential to Thistle and Havelock North Wanderers.
Napier City Rovers Reserves top the standings on 12.