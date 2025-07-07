United were up against it from the start – playing into the wind and finding it hard to keep their footing on the slippery surface,

Wanderers used their advantage well to score three goals between the 27th and 38th minutes, including an own goal.

United reduced the deficit to 3-1 with a goal to winger Campbell Hall in the 42nd minute.

The visitors dug deep in the second spell and took the game to their hosts.

They launched wave after wave of attacks, getting in behind the Wanderers defence numerous times, only to be denied by the heroics of goalkeeper Cameron Hart, who saved four one-on-ones and repelled a barrage of crosses in a player of the day performance for the home team.

United scored with 15 minutes to go when a Malcolm Marfell cross found central defender Jonathan Purcell, who has made a habit of scoring in recent games.

Adams was happy with his entire squad, especially in the second half as he felt the team had been struggling to put together a 90-minute performance.

United’s player of the day was awarded to teenager Jacob Adams, who, alongside fellow Gisborne Boys’ High student Matt Hills, had stepped up since coming into the first team, coach Adams said.

Thistle headed to Napier to face Rovers Reserves on a wet Park Island ground.

It took just three minutes for the visitors to stun Rovers and their supporters.

Thistle were awarded a penalty and goal-scoring machine Jimmy Somerton banged in his 33rd goal of the season. He is 13 goals ahead of anyone else in the race for the Golden Boot.

Thistle took their one-goal lead into halftime, but it all started to go wrong just after the one-hour mark.

Rovers piled on the pressure and scored four goals in the last 28 minutes, including a brace to striker Finn Baragwanath.

Thistle coach Tam Kramer said Rovers deserved the win.

His players had a bad day at the office and if it weren’t for the heroics of goalkeeper Mark Baple and holding midfielder Nick Land, the score could have been worse, he said.

He was disappointed with the loss and realised that with only four games to play and with his side eight points adrift of Havelock North Wanderers with four games to play, it was probably going to take a miracle to win the league from here.

United host HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High First XI at Harry Barker Reserve this Saturday while Thistle are on the road again to play Port Hill United in Napier.

In other Eastern Premiership games on Saturday, Taradale AFC beat Maycenvale 4-3 and Napier Marist defeated Port Hill 3-2. Bottom-of-the-table HSOB GBHS defaulted to Western Rangers.

Tairawhiti league results - Tairāwhiti Men’s Championship: HSOB GBHS Reserves 0 Versatile Gisborne Thistle 3, C&G Plumbing HSOB Black Hearts 0 Smash Palace Shockers Gold 3, Thistle Athletic Bobcats 2 Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 1.

Points (after 12 games): Thistle Athletic Bobcats 27, Wainui Sharks 26 *SP Shockers Gold 21, HSOB Black Hearts 15, Gisborne Thistle 10, *HSOB GBHS Res 1.

*Shockers and HSOB GBHS have played 11 games.

Tairawhiti Division 2, top 6: QRS Wairoa Athletic 2 Marist Shockers AFC 2, Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Salty Dogs 2 Coates Associates Wainui Demons 0, Gisborne Thistle Vintage Masters 6 Ngatapa Brandt Silkies 2.

Bottom 5: HSOB Sports Club Campion 1 C&G Plumbing HSOB Eels 4, Thistle Thunder 5 Smash Palace Shockers Green 3.

Tairawhiti Women’s Championship: Gisborne Laundry Service Wainui Riverina 10 HSOG 0, Smash Palace Shockers Red 2 Allan Kellett Panel & Paint Thistle 2, JT Contractors United 6 Tatapouri Marist Gisborne Thistle 0.

Points: Wainui Riverina 27 (from 9 games), SP Shockers Black 25 (11 games), Thistle 17 (10), Tatapouri Marist Thistle 15 (11), United 14 (10), Shockers Red 6 (12), HSOG 3 (11).

*Results from Central Football website.