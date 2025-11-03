Gisborne-East Coast’s team won with 36,907 total points to 36,441 for the Mount team.

East Coast Surfriders team captain Jay Quinn put it all on the line too for his team. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery

East Coast Surfriders team captain Jay Quinn was stoked to lift the Shield on behalf of his team.

“The Sunshine Shield is kind of like the Ranfurly Shield of rugby,” Quinn said.

“It’s a showcase of our best provincial surfers, aged 12 and under, right up to the over 50s.

“We are absolutely stoked to host the contest and win it.”

The interclub challenge idea came from a conversation between East Coast Surfriders (ECS) and Bay Boardriders earlier in the year, after the Bay club had topped the scores at the New Zealand championships.

ECS put their hand up to host the first event and had local creative Stan Scott create and build the Sunshine Shield.

The name was inspired by a past surfing trophy seen at Sunshine Brewery.

Gisborne's Holly Quinn gave it everything too in the women's division of the challenge. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery

Contest director and East Coast Surfriders co-chair Amber Dunn said the interclub contest showcased the best past and present surfers from Gisborne and Mount Maunganui.

“Our ECS team was loaded with past NZ surfing champions in the Quinn trio (Maz, Holly and Jay), Damon Gunness and Blair Stewart and our present champions in Nick White, Archie Alder and Jaxon Pardoe,” Dunn said.

“Bay Boardriders were equally stacked with past surfing champions in Darren Kiwi, Owen Barns, Alex Dive, and Sam Willis.

“I really loved what I saw at this event. It was more than an interclub contest.

“It was a reunion of past surfing rivals and friends, a preview of our current surfing talent and up-and-coming champions, and the creation of new friendships.”

Archie Alder surfed his heart out for his team in the junior ranks. He was the best of under 14s. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery

East Coast Surfriders thanked local businesses Specsavers and Sunshine Brewery for supporting the contest, Strike Photography for videography, Beka Melville (photography), Derek Fryer Photographer, and Bay Boardriders for the equipment and personnel support to run the event.

Division winners:

12-and-Under: Lenny Quinn (ECS).

Under 14: Archie Alder (ECS).

U16: Sol Fritchley (Bay Boardriders).

U20: Jaxxon Willows (Bay Boardriders).

Open Men: Nick White (ECS).

Open Women: Hinako (Bay Boardriders).

Over 40s: Owen Barnes (Bay Boardriders).

Over 50s: Erin Saunders (Bay Boardriders).

Premier Tagteam: Bay Boardriders.

Development Tagteam: ECS.