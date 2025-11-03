Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne surfers win first Sunshine Shield challenge

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

East Coast Surfriders in celebration mode after they beat Mount Maunganui's Bay Boardriders on Saturday to win the inaugural challenge for the new 'Sunshine Shield' for team surfing in New Zealand. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery

East Coast Surfriders became the first holders of the new “Ranfurly Shield” of New Zealand surfing at the weekend.

The Gisborne surfers defeated the Bay Boardriders from Mount Maunganui in the interclub Sunshine Shield contest held at ‘Creeks’ surf break, Makorori Beach.

Gisborne's Nick White carving for his team in Saturday's challenge event at Makorori. He won the open men's division of the teams contest. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery
Each club fielded 20 surfers who competed across

