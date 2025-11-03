East Coast Surfriders in celebration mode after they beat Mount Maunganui's Bay Boardriders on Saturday to win the inaugural challenge for the new 'Sunshine Shield' for team surfing in New Zealand. Photos / Derek Fryer Imagery
“We are absolutely stoked to host the contest and win it.”
The interclub challenge idea came from a conversation between East Coast Surfriders (ECS) and Bay Boardriders earlier in the year, after the Bay club had topped the scores at the New Zealand championships.
ECS put their hand up to host the first event and had local creative Stan Scott create and build the Sunshine Shield.
The name was inspired by a past surfing trophy seen at Sunshine Brewery.
Contest director and East Coast Surfriders co-chair Amber Dunn said the interclub contest showcased the best past and present surfers from Gisborne and Mount Maunganui.
“Our ECS team was loaded with past NZ surfing champions in the Quinn trio (Maz, Holly and Jay), Damon Gunness and Blair Stewart and our present champions in Nick White, Archie Alder and Jaxon Pardoe,” Dunn said.
“Bay Boardriders were equally stacked with past surfing champions in Darren Kiwi, Owen Barns, Alex Dive, and Sam Willis.
“I really loved what I saw at this event. It was more than an interclub contest.
“It was a reunion of past surfing rivals and friends, a preview of our current surfing talent and up-and-coming champions, and the creation of new friendships.”
East Coast Surfriders thanked local businesses Specsavers and Sunshine Brewery for supporting the contest, Strike Photography for videography, Beka Melville (photography), Derek Fryer Photographer, and Bay Boardriders for the equipment and personnel support to run the event.