Gisborne surfers to battle for Sunshine Shield

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural
The experienced Maz Quinn, a four-time national open men's champion, will be one of the mainstays of the East Coast Surfriders team for the Sunshine Shield challenge. Photo / Supplied

The inaugural Sunshine Shield inter-club surfing trophy goes on the line this Saturday as the new “Ranfurly Shield” of surf contests nationwide comes to Gisborne.

In this first challenge for the trophy, New Zealand’s current number one boardriders club Bay Boardriders will surf against East Coast Surfriders from Tairāwhiti.

