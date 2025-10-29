The experienced Maz Quinn, a four-time national open men's champion, will be one of the mainstays of the East Coast Surfriders team for the Sunshine Shield challenge. Photo / Supplied

The inaugural Sunshine Shield inter-club surfing trophy goes on the line this Saturday as the new “Ranfurly Shield” of surf contests nationwide comes to Gisborne.

In this first challenge for the trophy, New Zealand’s current number one boardriders club Bay Boardriders will surf against East Coast Surfriders from Tairāwhiti.

The Bay team, from Mount Maunganui, topped the points tally at the New Zealand national boardriders championship earlier this year.

On social media, Bay Boardriders described the contest as “surfing’s answer to the Ranfurly Shield” due to it being based on a similar challenge system to the provincial union rugby trophy.

Tairāwhiti’s team for the Sunshine Shield Challenge comprises: Steve Roberts and Shawn Collier in the over-50 men; Damon Gunness, Che Whitaker, Brent Rasby and Simon Thomas for the over-40 men; Nick White, Maz Quinn, Jay Quinn and Blair Stewart in the open men; and Holly Quinn and Hannah Kohn for the open women.