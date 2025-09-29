Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne surf lifesavers claim 30 medals at New Zealan pool rescue champs

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Midway's team at the New Zealand Surf Life Saving pool rescue championships had a great weekend across the numerous junior and senior events. Photo / Supplied

Midway's team at the New Zealand Surf Life Saving pool rescue championships had a great weekend across the numerous junior and senior events. Photo / Supplied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne’s junior and senior surf athletes who competed at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand national pool rescue championships at the weekend came home with about 30 gold, silver and bronze medals around their necks.

The local contingent of about 40 was among more than 500 athletes from across the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save