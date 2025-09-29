“Charli Willoughby was a stand-out with two national titles and a New Zealand record in the 50m fins event,” Gavin said.

“The seniors continued the great start by the juniors and started by winning an NZ title in the 4x50 mixed obstacle relay – Yahni Brown, Max Phillips, Taylor Newman and Celia Willoughby.

“The open mixed team backed it up with a silver.”

The gold to Celia Willoughby in the 50m manikin carry was another highlight, he said.

Thomas Wade won the NZ title in the 50 rescue medley U12 boys.

“It was his first time at nationals and he did awesome.

“Another highlight was winning the open women’s 4x50 pool lifesaver relay and setting a New Zealand record – Ella Sutton, Emily Petro, Taylor Newman and Celia Willoughby.

“We had numerous top-six placings across most events, which led to a great team result.”

Midway scored five golds, three silvers and eight bronze medals.

Riversun Wainui’s juniors had another exceptional championships, winning six gold medals, five silvers and two bronze.

The Wainui team produced another stellar effort in the junior ranks, with nine of their 16 competitors adorned with medals. Photo / Supplied

“Wainui had a great national championship with only juniors but boy, they were mighty,” said club head coach Dion Williams.

“Individual and team medals were a highlight but our team just going hard every race and then hopping out of the pool and enjoying each other’s company, having a good time, was the very cool part.”

Brooke Williams was to the fore again in the U13s, with golds in the 50m rescue medley, 50m swim with fins, 100m swim with obstacles and a silver in the 50m brick carry where she was 0.26s behind the winner.

“She smashed it. A great performance.

“Likewise, Lucas Wang was a machine, winning the 50m fins race in an U13 NZ record,” Williams said.

“Flora Chen won the gold in 50m fins race in the U12s division with an amazing swim and Ruby Martin made it a Wainui first and second with Brooke in the 50m fins race.

“Our whole team were brilliant over the weekend. Wainui is so proud of them all.”

Wainui's Hannah Hudson in action in the 50m brick carry. Photo / SLSNZ

Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae’s small team came away with a silver and a bronze.

“We are very proud of our wee team who soaked up all the fun and friendship over the whole event,” said club manager Clara Wilson.

“Tylar Dear came home with a bronze in the U12 rescue medley and then teamed up with Emmie Fitzharris Stevens to secure the silver medal in the patient rescue tow.

“It was a really skilled, technical race from the pair.

“Freya Donnell and Emily Latu raced super hard all weekend, earning some impressive top 10 places for their first time at nationals and in very big age groups,” Wilson said.

“Max Latu gave everything in a huge, very fast field in the U17 male division.”

“Thanks to coaches Arna Majstrovic, Chris Dawson, Dion Williams and Jack Gavin, to Surf Life Saving New Zealand staff and officials for an awesome event, and to our parents for supporting your kids and helping poolside too.”