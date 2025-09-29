Gisborne’s junior and senior surf athletes who competed at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand national pool rescue championships at the weekend came home with about 30 gold, silver and bronze medals around their necks.
The local contingent of about 40 was among more than 500 athletes from across thecountry involved in the event at the Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre.
“It was a great weekend for our team,” Dawson Building Midway head coach Jack Gavin said.
“The juniors kicked us off strong with great results across the board.”
A highlight for them was the win in the under-14 mixed 6x50 Mega relay, which featured Zoe Gardner, Sophie Phelps, Charlotte Willoughby, Thomas Waide, Blake Taylor and Donavon Kupenga.
The gold to Celia Willoughby in the 50m manikin carry was another highlight, he said.
Thomas Wade won the NZ title in the 50 rescue medley U12 boys.
“It was his first time at nationals and he did awesome.
“Another highlight was winning the open women’s 4x50 pool lifesaver relay and setting a New Zealand record – Ella Sutton, Emily Petro, Taylor Newman and Celia Willoughby.
“We had numerous top-six placings across most events, which led to a great team result.”
Midway scored five golds, three silvers and eight bronze medals.
Riversun Wainui’s juniors had another exceptional championships, winning six gold medals, five silvers and two bronze.
“Wainui had a great national championship with only juniors but boy, they were mighty,” said club head coach Dion Williams.
“Individual and team medals were a highlight but our team just going hard every race and then hopping out of the pool and enjoying each other’s company, having a good time, was the very cool part.”
Brooke Williams was to the fore again in the U13s, with golds in the 50m rescue medley, 50m swim with fins, 100m swim with obstacles and a silver in the 50m brick carry where she was 0.26s behind the winner.
“Tylar Dear came home with a bronze in the U12 rescue medley and then teamed up with Emmie Fitzharris Stevens to secure the silver medal in the patient rescue tow.
“It was a really skilled, technical race from the pair.
“Freya Donnell and Emily Latu raced super hard all weekend, earning some impressive top 10 places for their first time at nationals and in very big age groups,” Wilson said.
“Max Latu gave everything in a huge, very fast field in the U17 male division.”
“Thanks to coaches Arna Majstrovic, Chris Dawson, Dion Williams and Jack Gavin, to Surf Life Saving New Zealand staff and officials for an awesome event, and to our parents for supporting your kids and helping poolside too.”