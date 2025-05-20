Campion College’s Josie Keast won the girls’ gross from Gisborne Girls’ High’s Vegas Lawler - a reversal of the junior girls’ final at the Full Send long drive competition at the links in January.
The Tairāwhiti competition was run by NZ Golf participation and sector support coordinator Anaru Reedy, with support from Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti, Andy Abrahams of SHARE Gisborne, Paul Mullooly of Gisborne Financial Services and Tairāwhiti Golf.
Nearly 60 students from six schools took part.
Reedy was rapt with how the day went and has been highly impressed by the raw talent being revealed in his NZ Golf role, which covers an area from Te Puia Hot Springs to Wairoa.