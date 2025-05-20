Campion College student Josie Keast won the girls' 18-hole gross at the Tairāwhiti Secondary School Golf Competition held at the Poverty Bay course. Photo / Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti

Rising golf talent was on show at the Tairāwhiti Secondary School Golf Competition on the Awapuni Links course on Tuesday.

And none have risen higher over the past couple of years than Gisborne Boys’ High student Marcus Gray.

The left-hander and Tairāwhiti team member at two national interprovincial men’s tournaments, not surprisingly, won the boys’ 18-hole gross, although only just.

Marcus Gray chips on to the 18th green during the Tairāwhiti Secondary School Golf Competition at the Awapuni Links course. Gray won the boys' 18-hole gross. Photo / Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti

Gray carded 79 to win from fellow GBHS students Ruan Ludwig and Jeremiah Rimene.