Calder had a less than ideal start to the show, falling off on the opening day, so was relieved to finish on a high.

“You never know what you are getting with Sniper. He is never the same pony from day to day and is so cheeky. I just wanted to get around the first round and then go clear in the jump-off.”

They delivered on both.

Calder and Sniper and Lottie Bull (Atiamuri) and Rascal Flatts OS were the only two to progress to the jump-off.

Bull was first out and set a cracking pace, but she and Rascal Flatts OS were unlucky to incur four faults on the last jump in their 38.57s second round.

Bull, a regular competitor at Gisborne shows, was also third on TCH Centadel, Tessa Moffett (Hawke’s Bay) and Ricky Baker II were fourth, Lily Kent (Waipawa) and Jonesy fifth, and Gisborne’s Isobel Bevitt and Mangatu Solar Eclipse sixth.

Calder knew she just needed to leave everything in place, and did so in 44.23s.

“It was an advantage to go last for me. It means everything to me to win this. I am very happy to see all the hard work pay off.”

It was the first time she had competed at the Gisborne show, which she entered with the aim of gaining valuable points in the Pony Grand Prix national series.

Calder does her schooling by correspondence, works on a dairy farm and trains her horses.