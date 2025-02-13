The Graeme Mudge mural on the band rooms wall facing the Taruheru River was placed in storage after the building was deemed unsuitable for moving and uninhabitable after flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle.
The pipes and drums of the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band are playing on ... with a little help from some friends.
Things looked bleak when – two years ago this week – the Taruheru River topped its banks during Cyclone Gabrielle and flooded the band rooms to about a metre’s depth.
Gabrielle struck the district on February 13, 2023. By the time floodwaters receded, silt lay throughout the building.
Pipe band president Robert Hunter says the band lost equipment worth about $50,000 due to the flooding. Pipes, drums, uniforms, furniture and memorabilia were lost, and insurance did not cover their replacement.
“The band rooms (off Palmerston Rd next to the St John Ambulance building and behind the Girl Guide Hall) were deemed unsuitable for moving and uninhabitable,” Hunter said.
The Gisborne Highland Pipe Band (Gisborne had not been declared a city yet) began in December 1946, when 15 people signed the application for the pipe band to become an incorporated society. They were Reg Howe, Bain Mackintosh, Ross Kennedy, Harry Butler, Hugh Finlay, John McCallum, Bert Davidson, Des Fielder, Bob Fleming, Ben Hudson, Jim Davidson, Norm Hamilton, Charlie Ferguson, Doug McDonald and Ross Donaldson. Tony Chrisp, too, was there at the start, but was too young to sign.
The band grew out of the Poverty Bay Highland Pipe Band, which was particularly active during World War II under Pipe Major Dave Miller, a Scotsman who drove the Findlay’s bakery van on the country run for many years.
Eight members of the Poverty Bay band were keen to compete at outside competitions and, with some eager youngsters, they started the Gisborne band for this purpose.
Membership grew quickly. In about a year, a full band of 20 could turn out.
Raffles, subscriptions and donations of money and practical help were vital in helping the band overcome post-war shortages of equipment and material.
The manufacture of the drums was typical. The metal shells were made by J.S. Allan & Son Ltd and donated. Athol Allan of that firm was first patron of the band.
The wooden hoops were bent to shape in Christies Furniture Factory in Gisborne. Side drummer Ross Kennedy was a French polisher there and Doug Lewis was among the cabinet-making workmates he coerced into completing a tricky job.
Lewis decided to learn the tenor drum and in 1948 became a playing member. He was later band president.
Leather tensioners for the ropes to tighten the drum (pig)skins were made in Gisborne, as were the other small fittings.
Construction of the drum major’s mace was a triumph of invention. The head was turned on a lathe and fitted to the end of a converted billiard cue.
Band members’ first contest was in Levin in February 1949. Over the next few years they were in high demand for local functions and parades. Once a month they marched Gladstone Rd during Friday late shopping.
Inter-house marching was popular in the 1950s, and the band provided music for the marching girls. Galas, Anzac Day services, the A&P show and rugby matches were regular engagements.
In March 1966, the Gisborne band got a good deal on the uniforms their Whanganui counterparts were discarding for new models.
That tartan, Cameron of Erracht, replaced the McLean of Duart tartan from which the earlier kilts had been made.
In October that year the band was officially re-formed as the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band.
The pipe major was one of the trustees, Des Fielder, an uphosterer who had served his apprenticeship with furniture-maker George Emms and then started his own business.
In the mid-1950s, he saved enough to get himself to Glasgow, Scotland, where he worked as an upholsterer by day and studied at the College of Piping by night. For almost a year he drank in the lore of the pipes at the college, yet he had no Scottish background.
At 14 he had taken up the pipes because someone advertised free lessons, and he developed a passion for the instrument.
A talented tutor, Fielder was instrumental in rebuilding the band’s strength by training new pipers with the help of several experienced bandsmen.
Drum major Bryson Watt trained drummers from the time of the band’s revival in 1966 and won many staff-flourishing events on his own account.
Long-time pipe major David Andrew had his first band appearance on Anzac Day 1966 at the age of 12. In 1992, he took part in the Selkirk Common Riding, one of the great Scottish border parades.
Cyclone Gabrielle and the loss of the band rooms and equipment were huge setbacks, but pipe band members have regrouped with replacement equipment and an eye to the future.
Andrew and the other band members are still playing the pipes and beating the drums – in practice and at public gatherings – and would like nothing more than to welcome the next generation of pipers and drummers to membership of the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band.
Anyone interested can contact David Andrew for piping and Kelly McCafferty for drumming.