Paare Ahuriri Leach and Chey Tarawa won the gold medal for women’s doubles with a rating of 4 to 3.5 (advanced intermediate to advanced).

They won their final 11-8, 11-8, semi 15-6 and quarter-final 15-5.

Kataraina Sanft and Raph Heria won the silver medal for mixed doubles with a rating of 3.5 (advanced intermediate) and below.

They lost the final 11-6, 11-8, having won their semi 15-13, quarter-final 15-9 and round-of-16 match 15-6.

The Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) system assigns players a numerical skill level on a scale of 2.000 to 8.000, based on match results, opponent strength, and score margins.

New players start as NR (not rated) and progress through a scale ranging from 2.000 (beginner) to 8.000 (professional).

Gisborne medal winners at the Mount Pickleball Classic in Tauranga included, back (from left): Cass Beauchamp, Sophie Hawkes and Michael Akroyd. Middle: Paris Brough, Paddy Owen, Maora Ratapu, Sarah Hawkes, Siaki Tui, Jesse Fleming and Bernice Paige Gaw. Front: Sharon Bramwell and Jill Owen.

Earlier in the month, Gisborne club members competed in the Mount Pickleball Classic in Tauranga and won the trophy for the club earning the most points.