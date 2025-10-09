Gisborne Pickleball Club members made a big impression at the New Zealand Open in Auckland last month.
Victoria West won the women’s singles for players rated 4.0 (advanced), and teenager Sophie Hawkes followed up impressive performances in New Zealand and Australian tournaments by placing runner-up in the same grade.
Westbeat Hawkes 11-7, 11-6 in the final.
West won her semifinal 15-2, quarter-final 15-10 and round-of-16 match 15-5; Hawkes won her semi 15-5, quarter-final 17-15 and round-of-16 match 15-4.