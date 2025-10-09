Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne pickleball players in the medals at NZ Open

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Victoria West (left) and Sophie Hawkes were first and second respectively in the women’s singles for players rated 4.0 and below at the New Zealand Pickleball Open in Auckland last month.

Victoria West (left) and Sophie Hawkes were first and second respectively in the women’s singles for players rated 4.0 and below at the New Zealand Pickleball Open in Auckland last month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Pickleball Club members made a big impression at the New Zealand Open in Auckland last month.

Victoria West won the women’s singles for players rated 4.0 (advanced), and teenager Sophie Hawkes followed up impressive performances in New Zealand and Australian tournaments by placing runner-up in the same grade.

West

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save