Gisborne longboarder Hannah Kohn 46th at ISA world champs in El Salvador

Gisborne's Hannah Kohn on a sweet ride at the El Sunzal surf break in El Salvador. She was part of a four-strong New Zealand contingent competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship. Photo / ISA

Gisborne surfer Hannah Kohn and her Kiwi teammates put on a spirited showing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador.

The International Surfing Association event, held at the El Sunzal break, featured 103 surfers from 32 nations.

Kohn showed plenty of grit in the women’s division.

She was second in her round 1 heat with a score of 6.30 but encountered tougher conditions in round 2 and placed fourth on 4.07, which dropped her into a repechage.

In testing, onshore conditions in what was a must-win heat to stay alive, Kohn was fourth on 6.73 and was eliminated.

It placed her 46th equal overall.

Reflecting on her campaign, Kohn said the event was a lot of fun.

“We had some wild waves a couple of days with a heavy shorebreak and tricky tides [but] being here among the world’s best was so inspiring.

“Watching them handle eight-foot onshore surf is incredible.”

Kohn planned to tour El Salvador after the contest.

“We’re hoping to grab the shortboards and explore some of the other waves around. It’s such an amazing place.”

Jack Tyro, of Christchurch, placed best of the four-strong Kiwi team. He finished 13th in the men’s competition, winning his round 1 and 2 heats and making it to repechage 5 after placing third in his round 3 heat.

Gabi Paul (Piha) was 37th-equal in the women’s division and Oliver Janes (Auckland) was 37th-equal in the men’s division.

France’s Edouard Delpero won the men’s final with a score of 18.24, while American Rachael Tilly won the women’s crown with 15.13.

The El Sunzal surf break again proved a world-class longboard destination. It’s known for its long, right-hand point waves, but competitors faced their share of challenges during the week, with changing tides, strong onshore winds and heavy shorebreaks testing even the most seasoned surfers.

