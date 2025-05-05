Gisborne's Hannah Kohn on a sweet ride at the El Sunzal surf break in El Salvador. She was part of a four-strong New Zealand contingent competing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship. Photo / ISA

Gisborne surfer Hannah Kohn and her Kiwi teammates put on a spirited showing at the ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship in El Salvador.

The International Surfing Association event, held at the El Sunzal break, featured 103 surfers from 32 nations.

Kohn showed plenty of grit in the women’s division.

She was second in her round 1 heat with a score of 6.30 but encountered tougher conditions in round 2 and placed fourth on 4.07, which dropped her into a repechage.

In testing, onshore conditions in what was a must-win heat to stay alive, Kohn was fourth on 6.73 and was eliminated.