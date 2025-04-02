Gisborne Girls' High School's regional tournament-winning futsal team (from left) are Zoe Findlay (assistant coach), Lila Murphy, Rylee Barker, Cleo Brenchley, Josie Keast, Betsy Findlay, Madison Smith, Lee Smith (coach), Elliott Smith and Charli Willoughby.
Three new players joined the Girls’ High roster for the tournament.
Lila Murphy and Josie Keast had excellent performances throughout while new keeper Charli Willoughby conceded only a handful of goals behind the solid and experienced Elliott Smith, who will miss out on the junior nationals in 2026 because she will be in the senior grade.