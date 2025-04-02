Gisborne Girls' High School's regional tournament-winning futsal team (from left) are Zoe Findlay (assistant coach), Lila Murphy, Rylee Barker, Cleo Brenchley, Josie Keast, Betsy Findlay, Madison Smith, Lee Smith (coach), Elliott Smith and Charli Willoughby.

Gisborne Girls’ High School have won the New Zealand Secondary Schools northern regional junior futsal tournament at their first attempt.

Their aim was to qualify for the national tournament next year and winning the regional tournament at Bay Arena in Tauranga last week was the only way to guarantee their participation.

Confidence was high as five of the Gisborne players had represented Hawke’s Bay Futsal in the national youth tournament last year.

Gisborne Girls' High School's Rylee Barker sidesteps an opponent's challenge during the northern regional futsal tournament. In the background is Barker's teammate Elliott Smith. Photo / Ali Curtis

Gisborne Girls’ High went through last week’s tournament undefeated.