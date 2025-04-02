Advertisement
Gisborne Girls’ High School win regional junior futsal tournament

Gisborne Girls' High School's regional tournament-winning futsal team (from left) are Zoe Findlay (assistant coach), Lila Murphy, Rylee Barker, Cleo Brenchley, Josie Keast, Betsy Findlay, Madison Smith, Lee Smith (coach), Elliott Smith and Charli Willoughby.

Gisborne Girls’ High School have won the New Zealand Secondary Schools northern regional junior futsal tournament at their first attempt.

Their aim was to qualify for the national tournament next year and winning the regional tournament at Bay Arena in Tauranga last week was the only way to guarantee their participation.

Confidence was high as five of the Gisborne players had represented Hawke’s Bay Futsal in the national youth tournament last year.

Gisborne Girls' High School's Rylee Barker sidesteps an opponent's challenge during the northern regional futsal tournament. In the background is Barker's teammate Elliott Smith. Photo / Ali Curtis
Gisborne Girls’ High went through last week’s tournament undefeated.

On the final day, they played Tauranga College and Ōtūmoetai College in the semifinal and final respectively.

Gisborne Girls' High School's Elliott Smith shoots for goal as teammate Betsy Findlay (centre) gets out of the way and Madison Smith (left) awaits developments. Photo / Ali Curtis
A tough Tauranga side tried to stifle Gisborne’s flowing style with heavy pressing and a physical approach.

However, determined and classy performances from Rylee Barker, Madison Smith, Cleo Brenchley and Betsy Findlay made the difference in a 4-1 win.

Cleo Brenchley tidies up in defence for Gisborne Girls' High School as teammate Elliott Smith gets back to cover and goalkeeper Charli Willoughby stands ready. Photo / Ali Curtis
Gisborne beat Ōtūmoetai College 3-1 in a tight, tense final, with late goals proving crucial to the outcome.

Three new players joined the Girls’ High roster for the tournament.

Lila Murphy and Josie Keast had excellent performances throughout while new keeper Charli Willoughby conceded only a handful of goals behind the solid and experienced Elliott Smith, who will miss out on the junior nationals in 2026 because she will be in the senior grade.

