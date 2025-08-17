Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Girls’ High grab fourth spot in Premier Grade netball semifinals

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Rhiley Wirihana-Vosaki (left) had a strong game for Gisborne Girls' High Senior A in their must-win Premier Grade clash against Whāngārā Old Girls in the YMCA on Saturday. And she and her teammates will need to lift their game a notch when they return to the Y to play YMP in a do-or-die semifinal on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Rhiley Wirihana-Vosaki (left) had a strong game for Gisborne Girls' High Senior A in their must-win Premier Grade clash against Whāngārā Old Girls in the YMCA on Saturday. And she and her teammates will need to lift their game a notch when they return to the Y to play YMP in a do-or-die semifinal on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YMP, High School Old Girls, Waikohu and Gisborne Girls’ High School will fight out do-or-die Premier Grade semifinals in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

Turanga FM YMP play Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A in the 1 v 4 semi while Taste One HSOG and Claydens Waikohu will contest the 2

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save