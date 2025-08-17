HSOG were in total control from the start against Old Girls Whāngārā. They led 20-8 at the first break, 36-17 at halftime and 56-26 by the end of the third quarter.

It was a strong team performance with every player doing their job and collectively showing a good understanding of each other.

Shooter Marcia Beale had another impressive game, working around the goal circle and driving the back line at speed to collect the ball and finish accurately.

Midcourter Kassie Owen delivered long, pinpoint passes into her shooters but was also available for short passes around the circle.

Defenders Alex Sinclair and Joaquina Kaa combined solidly to restrict the flow of ball into OG Whāngārā shooters.

Close marking by the HSOG midcourt added to the defensive pressure.

Whāngārā made changes but struggled to counteract HSOG’s speed and control.

Girls’ High also led all the way against Whāngārā Old Girls - 11-7, 28-18 and 37-28 - but were made to work hard by tight defence that stemmed the students’ usual speedy flow.

Girls’ High defender Rhiley Wirihana-Vosaki went out hunting the ball at every opportunity and collected several fine intercepts and tips. Midcourter Mere Mangu also nabbed some well-timed intercepts.

Whāngārā centre Materoa Poi had a strong game, driving at pace through the middle of the court and defending staunchly.

McKenzie Gailbraith also played well.

There were some lovely family moments on court when Tiara Weir was being defended by daughter Areeza Skudder.

Wednesday’s semifinals start with YMP up against Girls’ High at 6pm.

YMP have been in good form and convincingly won their rounds 1 and 2 games against the students - 60-31 and 64-37.

Girls’ High will need to lift another notch and work together for the full hour.

YMP go in as clear favourites, but this is the pressure cauldron of knockout out semifinals, so anything can happen on the night.

HSOG and Waikohu go into their 7.30pm semi having won one apiece in their two clashes this season - Waikohu winning 53-41 at the end of May; HSOG triumphing 50-43 on August 2.

Both teams have been playing quality netball on attack and defence.

This should be another close, competitive game under the added pressure knockout semifinals bring.

The full voices of all four teams’ support crews will add to the atmosphere.

Other senior grade results:

Premier Reserve: Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 37 Waikohu P2 23, Gis Glass Ngatapa 38 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 36, YMP Masters 32 Horouta Rangitira 29.

Sportsfit v Ngatapa in final. Waikohu P2 and HSOG third-equal.

A Grade: Tawatapu Ora HSOG 33 Whalis 26, Waikohu (2) 39 Pioneer The Tav 24, Manutūkē 30 Tyre General Ngatapa 14.

HSOG v Waikohu 2 in final. Whalis and Pioneer third-equal.

A Reserve: Allwood Enterprises HSOG 32 Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 22, GGHS Jnr A 43 Enterprise Cars OBM 11, GGHS Snr B 19 Kapiana A 18.

HSOG v GGHS Jnr A in final. Sportsfit 2 and OBM third-equal.

1st Grade: Tūranga Pirates Manawa 28 Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 25, Tūranga Panthers Gold 22 Waikohu Social 21, Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 39 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 35.

Pirates v Panthers in the final. Ngatapa and Waikohu third-equal.

2nd Grade: GGHS Tuakana 24 Tūranga Pirates Maia 22, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 31 OBM OG 15, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 32 Turanga Panthers Green 6.