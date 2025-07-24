GMC Kowhai's Kim Koia (left) and Jo Sim contest possession with Gisborne Girls' High First XI's Leah Tupara in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game last season. Girls' High will be hunting their first win of the 2025 season on Saturday, while GMC Kowhai will be out to give top-of-the-table GMC Green a workout. Photo / Paul Rickard

The Poverty Bay club hockey spotlight shines on Gisborne Girls’ High and Paikea in a potentially close match-up on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

If they are on top of their game, the students could potentially snare their first win of the season.

Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea beat them by three goals the last time the two sides met in mid-June, but Girls’ High showed they were on the improve.

Paikea go into the 12.30pm contest in third place on six points, while the students are at the bottom of the round-2 table on zero points.

Earning their first points of the round will be motivation for them.