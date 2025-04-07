With a new one-life system in place, all teams strived hard for victory, knowing lapses could be fatal.

The men’s tournament featured 14-year-old twin brothers Liam and Kyle Pinn (s) of Kahutia, the youngest players competing in the centre event.

In the first round, the Pinn twins made a comeback against George Tamihana (skip) and Mark Walker before going down 21-11 to their more experienced opponents.

Gisborne’s Andrew Ball (2) and Mal Trowell saw off Poverty Bay’s Marc Alexander (s) and Geoff Pinn.

File and Stewart and Wairoa’s Murray Glassey (s) and Vern Withey met in the semifinals after first-round byes.

Glassey and Withey trailed 13-11 with two ends to go but were unable to make up the deficit, and File and Stewart won 15-12 to book a place in the final.

Tamihana and Walker had a comfortable win over Ball and Trowell in the other semi.

Round 1 of the women’s tournament featured a fine comeback from Murray and Wright, who won after trailing Poverty Bay’s Ngawai Turipa (s) and Debs Hancock by seven points.

Kahutia’s Glenys Whiteman (s) and Ngamiro Allen proved too good for Tolaga Bay’s Krystel Williams (s) and Olivia Scott.

In the semifinals, Murray and Wright won a humdinger battle with Whiteman and Allen by one shot to advance to the final.

Having had a bye in round 1, Kapene (s) and Wroe eliminated Gisborne’s Carol Hawes (s) and Dianne Phillips 23-14.

The final was a nail-biter, going down to Kapene’s last bowl.



