“At Gisborne Boys’ High School, we want our players to chase opportunities at the highest level, but to live local and stay connected to their whānau, friends and community. That’s what makes this programme special.”
Gisborne Boys’ High players had been recognised by professional systems that included those of the Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Tweed Heads Seagulls, Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Fox said.
At the Bulldogs academy, Noah Fox gained experience in leadership, discipline and skill development.
Tony Iro MVP Trophy: Timuaki Stewart (team captain). Named after former Kiwi international and NRL coach Tony Iro, this award celebrated the player who led by example and inspired through action, respect and consistency.
Blake Ayshford Best Back Trophy: Anakin Ormsby-Cairns. Named after NRL veteran Blake Ayshford, this award recognised the team’s most dynamic and skilful back, whose play embodied courage, creativity and game awareness.
Scott Whānau Best Forward Trophy: Kane Soto. Named in honour of Jordan and Gaye Scott and their whānau, whose support had been vital in the growth of rugby league in Gisborne and at the school, this award recognised the hard-working forwards who led through effort, resilience and sacrifice.