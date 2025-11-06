Gisborne teenager Rory Gifford in action during a New Zealand Warriors Under-15 trial in Wellington. Photo / Olive Nila Images

“At Gisborne Boys’ High School, we want our players to chase opportunities at the highest level, but to live local and stay connected to their whānau, friends and community. That’s what makes this programme special.”

Gisborne Boys’ High players had been recognised by professional systems that included those of the Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Tweed Heads Seagulls, Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Fox said.

At the Bulldogs academy, Noah Fox gained experience in leadership, discipline and skill development.

“It’s been a great year,” Luke Fox said. “At the school nationals, we won three of five games with an inexperienced squad.”

Fourteen-year-old prop Rory Gifford in the kit he wore in the Warriors under-15 trials in Wellington and Auckland.

That effort was capped by a 6-0 victory over Wesley College in the quarter-finals.

“We also won Team of the Tournament and Manager of the Tournament, and had a player scouted by an NRL team,” Fox said.

“Every player who wore the Gisborne Boys’ High School jersey this season represented our school, their whānau and our region with pride.

“Our goal is to continue building pathways that allow our boys to reach their potential but remain in our region, at Gisborne Boys’ High, without having to move away.”

Gisborne Boys’ High School players recognised in NRL (National Rugby League) and QRL (Queensland Rugby League) pathways were:

Under-15s: Rory Gifford (Warriors U15 squad for 2026 / Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs / Brisbane Broncos / South Sydney Rabbitohs); Noah Fox (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs academy / Warriors); Maddox Poihipi (Warriors); Ziyah Kiwara (Warriors).

Under-17s: Coen-Theros Brown (Warriors); Anakin Ormsby-Cairns (Warriors); Samuel Fox (South Sydney Rabbitohs / Warriors); Max Hammond (Warriors); Manawanui Stewart (Warriors).

Under-19s: Storm De Thier (Warriors); David Gray (Tweed Heads Seagulls / Warriors); Tomasi Mataele (Warriors); Timuaki Stewart (Warriors); Kane Soto (Warriors); Nevaryn Rewita (Warriors).

The inaugural First XIII prizegiving featured the presentation of three trophies:

Tony Iro MVP Trophy: Timuaki Stewart (team captain). Named after former Kiwi international and NRL coach Tony Iro, this award celebrated the player who led by example and inspired through action, respect and consistency.

Blake Ayshford Best Back Trophy: Anakin Ormsby-Cairns. Named after NRL veteran Blake Ayshford, this award recognised the team’s most dynamic and skilful back, whose play embodied courage, creativity and game awareness.

Scott Whānau Best Forward Trophy: Kane Soto. Named in honour of Jordan and Gaye Scott and their whānau, whose support had been vital in the growth of rugby league in Gisborne and at the school, this award recognised the hard-working forwards who led through effort, resilience and sacrifice.